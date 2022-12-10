Travel bites: The epic Japanese dish most Kiwis miss out on

Sushi is as much of a lunchtime staple as sandwiches in New Zealand and we love our teriyaki and ramen, and yet most Kiwis miss on what is arguably one of Japan’s greatest culinary gifts to the world: its epic traditional breakfasts.

I’m a sweet-toothed smoothie girl ordinarily, so admittedly eschewed Japanese breakfast items for western ones such as fruit, yoghurt and omelettes on my first couple of nights in Japan.

Staying at a ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) on my second and third nights, however, I either had to tuck into the trays of savoury local dishes served or go hungry. And my inherent greed wouldn’t allow me to do the latter.

Staying in a former temple in the cherry blossom mecca of Yoshino, our group of three Kiwi women sat cross-legged on cushions around a low dining table as we cooked eggs and slabs of salmon on mini teppanyaki grills, and ate them alongside pickles, umami-rich local vegetables, miso soup and freshly harvested rice.

My favourite of the dishes artfully arranged on my gluten- and dairy-free breakfast tray was the chawanmushi – a kind of savoury custard studded with the likes of mushrooms, ginkgo nuts and prawns and infused with soy sauce. In terms of flavour, it blows eggy western breakfast dishes such as scrambled eggs and – dare I say it – eggs benedict out of the water.

Hearty without being heavy, the breakfast both filled our fuel tanks for the morning and enabled us to taste multiple local dishes in one setting. I’d been an unadventurous fool in gravitating towards western-style dishes.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Our first breakfast at a traditional Japanese inn saw us cook salmon and eggs on teppanyaki grills.

Traditional Japanese breakfasts typically consist of fish, eggs, pickles, vegetables, miso soup, rice and a fermented soybean dish called natto which, despite being hailed as a superfood in Japan, turns many off with its ammonia-like aroma and mucus-like consistency.

We may have had a lucky break in not being served the latter on our trip, but I’d be keen to give it a go. Packed with vitamins K, B6 and E, natto has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and stroke. Some even say it boosts cell turnover, improves blood flow and keeps skin looking young.

A winning combo of carbs, protein and fats, traditional Japanese breakfasts are nutrients bombs in general. Granted, they mightn’t be what you find yourself craving on a hungover morning, but they’d probably do you the world of good.

Stuff Our breakfast trays at Futon & Breakfast in the Miyama region, north of Kyoto.

My enthusiasm for Japanese breakfasts was dented somewhat the following morning when we were presented with trays featuring whole, locally caught river fish – complete with open-mouthed charred black heads. One bite into its sweet and smoky white flesh though, and my enthusiasm returned.

Essentially tasting trays, our breakfasts that morning also featured umeboshi (sour pickled plums) with miso-marinated beans, a cube of tofu with carrot and mushrooms, a green vegetable which may or may not have been daikon dusted with smoky bonito flakes, carrot and daikon salad, miso soup with eggplant and, of course, steamed rice.

With little time in the mornings, I can’t say I’m likely to whip up many Japanese-style breakfasts at home, but I have set myself the task of mastering chawanmushi. And if I ever make it back to the Land of the Rising Sun, I’ll give the bland, beige western breakfast dishes a wide berth.

The writer was a guest of the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).