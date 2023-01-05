I ate my way through New Zealand: These are the best things I tried in Auckland

Here are some of the most drool-worthy eats in Auckland.

Are you a carboholic?

At this time of year, many of us are on holiday, and that can mean our diets take a bit of a break too. If that's you, I have a few places you need to know about.

Since Covid hit, I've been lucky enough to eat my way through the country as I travelled from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

Here are the most drool-worthy eats I discovered in Auckland.

READ MORE:

* The hotlist - Stuff Travel team's takes on the top things to try this year

* Top 10 Travel stories of 2021: Your favourite Kiwi experiences

* Live video chat: How to make a living from full-time travel



Auckland Night Market

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Auckland Night Market is full of flavours from all over the world.

If you have just one new culinary experience in Auckland, make it the Auckland Night Market. It runs seven days a week in different locations.

Each market has a huge variety of international dishes, ranging from giant pork buns, a chicken burger cooked in an egg mixture, Hungarian langos and traditional Rarotongan-style food.

aucklandnightmarkets.co.nz

Eden Noodles

Brook Sabin/Stuff Eden Noodles is great value for money.

This humble little shop at the northern end of Dominion Road is always bustling – and for a good reason.

Eden Noodles specialises in Szechuan-style dishes, like dan dan noodles: a delicious blend of peanut sauce and egg noodles. Their dumplings are so popular they can go through 4000 a day.

If you're not too hot on spice, ask for mild – or you may be running for the nearest fire extinguisher.

edennoodles.business.site

Ahi

Brook Sabin/Stuff You’ll often see Ben Bayly cooking at Ahi.

If you're looking for a healthier option, my favourite restaurant in Auckland is Ahi, run by celebrity chef Ben Bayly.

It's found on the second floor of the Commercial Bay shopping mall, near the Viaduct Harbour. The restaurant only uses New Zealand ingredients, with exceptional results.

Don’t just take my word for it, Ahi has also been named one of the top 20 best fine dining restaurants in the world by a survey from Tripadvisor.

ahirestaurant.co.nz

Peaches Hot Chicken

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Chicken Biscuit from Peaches Hot Chicken.

Fried chicken lovers look no further.

Peach's Hot Chicken make the best fried chicken in New Zealand. The level of crunch is matched with an intense juiciness that is unlike anything I've tasted.

Make sure to try the "chicken and waffles", which includes a waffle with whipped garlic butter and chilli maple syrup.

peachshotchicken.com

Sneaky Snacky

Brook Sabin/Stuff Sneaky Snack’s doughnut burgers are tasty.

A fine-dining chef has turned his hat to burgers, creating one of the best burger joints in town. Sneaky Snacky, on K-Road, serves glazed doughnut burgers that are works of art.

The Juicy Lucy, for example, has delicious beef flavoured with a beef consommé, bone marrow sauce, and a Cheetos crumble. The patties are created in a way that has a molten cheese ball inside them, which bursts open when you eat it.

facebook.com/sneakysnacky

Doe Donuts

Brook Sabin/Stuff If you love doughnuts, get to Doe Donuts before they sell out.

You'll never look at doughnuts quite the same after a visit to this Grey Lynn shop. Two Kiwis living in Australia wanted to bring their foodie dream alive, so they started experimenting with making Cook Islands doughnuts, known for their delicate soft texture.

But the pair went one step further, adding an incredible selection of flavours to their fluffy creations. The pair returned to the motherland and set up a bright pink shop which has quickly developed a reputation as offering some of the best doughnuts in Auckland.

Favourites include "Caramello", stuffed with creamy custard and topped with caramel cream. Doe's take on a classic jam doughnut, sprinkled with a crunchy waffle cone, is also always popular.

doe.co.nz

Cookie Pies

Brook Sabin/Stuff A Nutella cookie pie.

New Zealand's Cookie Queen is a young entrepreneur called Deanna Yang.

One of Yang's hit creations, the cookie pie, is not your ordinary pie. It's made out of a cookie base, packed with oozing centres like Nutella, caramel, or Snickers. It's a hit for anyone with a sweet tooth and has firmly put Yang's small, but growing, empire of three shops on the map (Two are in Auckland, one in Christchurch.)

moustache.co.nz

Mighty Hot Dog

Brook Sabin/Stuff Mighty Hot Dog has four locations in Auckland.

I had one look at this place and thought it'd be tacky and taste awful. I was wrong on both counts.

This novelty hot dog shop has cheese and sausage centres, coated in crunchy treats like nacho chips, sweet potato or crunchy cereal bites. Your dog is then deep-fried to perfection before sauces are added.

mightyhotdog.co.nz

What are your favourite Auckland eats? Let us know in the comments.