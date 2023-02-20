I travelled all of NZ and this is the best pie I ate

Here you'll find amazing walks and great food — but most people simply drive on through.

"My intention was never to be focused on pies," Rensha Bouwer says with a smile on her face as she's crafting her latest batch.

Providence Pantry is one of the most popular places to stop in Paeroa. The town of around 5000 people has etched itself in the minds of Kiwis thanks to its "world famous" drink, L&P.

But something else has the town fizzing - its pies.

Providence Pantry opened in 2021 after Bouwer moved to the Waikato town to be closer to her parents.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The chicken, bacon and mushroom pie at Providence Pantry.

The pantry is a delight for any food lover; you'll find French cheeses, truffle oils, homemade ready-to-heat meals, incredible scones, and freshly baked bread - to name just a few things.

But the pies have taken the place by storm – with people travelling far and wide to try them.

During the Covid-19 border closures, I travelled to every region in New Zealand, and tried some of the country's pies, from paua pies near Cape Reinga to Fat Bastard Pies in Invercargill.

If New Zealand had a national dish, it might just be a pie, and while there are many great places worthy of being called the best, the tastiest I’ve tried is from Paeroa's Providence Pantry.

For a start: they're $10.50. That's because they're a big meal. Everything is made from scratch, using local and organic produce where possible.

The mince and cheese, with hearty chunks of meat drizzled among the cheese was the winner. The chicken, bacon and mushroom is a very close second.

Brook Sabin/Stuff L&P was born in Paeroa.

The pies taste like they're a fine dining meal wrapped in pastry, and that's reflective of Bouwer's background. She's worked in food extensively overseas and at glitzy restaurants in Auckland, including Casita Miro, a superb winery and restaurant on Waiheke Island.

So, what's the secret to a great pie? "Everything is made from scratch, with real ingredients," Bouwer said without hesitating.

That also rings true for the cafe’s sweet treats, which are highly recommended too. Some favourites include gingernut cheesecake, layer cake and delicious apple crumble.

If all this eating has you feeling like a little exercise, you're in luck. The Karangahake Gorge is a short drive away, where you'll find a selection of excellent short walks.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Many people drive right through Paeroa, but it’s definitely worth a stop.

And if you're wondering about the town's famous drink, don't worry. There is still a place to pay homage: just off the main road, you'll find the L&P Café. Here, a lot of food comes with an L&P twist, with creations like eggs benedict with L&P hollandaise, L&P flavoured pork ribs, and even L&P chicken salad.

But if you're hungry and love a good pie, you won't leave Providence Pantry disappointed. Move over L&P, there might just be a new game in town.

New Zealand has recently been impacted by severe weather, including Cyclone Gabrielle. Plan travel accordingly, and check roads are safe to use.