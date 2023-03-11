Save and Splurge: A Michelin star restaurant for every kind of budget

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, Singapore

Noodles are cooked to order at this street food stall in Kallang, Singapore.

In 2016, the Teochew hawker stall owned and run by Tang Chay Seng became one of the first two street food locations in the world to be awarded a star in the Michelin Guide.

It now attracts crowds for its famous servings of bak chor mee, or minced meat noodles tossed through chilli-vinegar sauce. A bowl will set you back between S$6-10 or NZ$7-11. Just arrive early to avoid a lengthy wait. See: taihwa.com.sg

Hatchet Hall, USA

Ashley Randall Hatchet Hall's family-style dining.

Cooking seasonal ingredients with wood fire earned this Los Angeles neighbourhood bistro one Michelin star.

Owned by restaurateurs Louie and Netty Ryan with chef Wes Whitsell heading the kitchen, the Culver City restaurant serves rustic but contemporary southern American cuisine, from buttermilk biscuits and collard greens with smoked turkey to cornmeal fried catfish and grilled Texas quail.

Diners can rest assured they won't be paying through the roof, with starters from US$8 (NZ$12) and mains from US$23. The dry-aged New York strip is the most extravagant item on the menu at US$122. See: hatchethallla.com

KOKS, Greenland

Lisa Burns Dine 300km north of the Arctic Circle at KOKS, Ilimanaq Lodge.

Just the travel to this isolated restaurant will set you back a decent chunk.

While Johannes Jensen builds a new location for his three-star restaurant in the Faroe Islands, head chef Poul Andrias Ziska and his team crew are interpreting local ingredients in the upper reaches of Greenland at Ilimanaq Lodge.

Diners are required to take a boat from the coastal town of Ilulissat – 300km north of the Arctic Circle – to reach the intimate dining experience. The menu has an emphasis on traditional techniques and ingredients – start with smoked horse mussel and end with fermented garlic fudge.

Bookings are now open for 2023, or you could wait until the restaurant returns to Faroe Islands in 2024. Tasting menus cost around US$375 (NZ$600) See: koks.fo