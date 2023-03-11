Travel bites: New Zealand's battered sausages have nothing on the corn dog

It’s the ultimate food crime: I’ve been handed a giant battered hot dog on a stick without a single drop of tomato sauce.

Instead, the phallic golden brown rod is accompanied by a few sachets of ‘spicy mustard’ and a packet of potato crisps in place of hot chips.

In New Zealand this kind of fast-food fail would result in a complaint, or even worse, a hard-nosed post-meal exaggeration in the company of friends and family.

Across the United States they call this creation a corn dog. As I discovered, rather than being dry, tough and bready, it’s arguably better than our version of the humble fish and chip shop staple.

The dish

The corn dog is America’s equivalent of the battered sausage, available at state fairs, carnivals, and sporting arenas.

Origins of the snack are cloudy. German immigrants are credited with introducing the corn dog to the continent in the 1800s, although it wasn’t until the beginning of the 20th century when they first appeared on a stick.

In 1927, part-time inventor Stanley S. Jenkins filed a patent out of Buffalo, New York for a machine that allowed him to impale and deep-fry foods in oil. His “Combined Dipping, Cooking, and Article Holding Apparatus”, was given the green light two years later, with Jenkins describing the end product as “a clean, wholesome and tasty refreshment.”

Wikimedia Commons Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas.

There are several establishments who claim to have invented the original corn dog. In 1939, Pup George and Versa Boyington of Oregon’s The Original Pronto dipped sausages in pancake batter to save their hot dog bread from becoming soggy. Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs launched its signature fried treat at the State Fair of Texas in 1942 for 15 cents apiece.

There is one notable difference to the version available in New Zealand – it all comes down to the sausage. Where our hot dogs on a stick incorporate beige precooked bangers or saveloys made with various meats, the sausages used stateside are typically beef wieners or frankfurters.

That simple touch results in a smoker and spicier end product, while the thick layer of cornmeal batter, often laced with honey, provides a touch of sweetness.

Mustard is the traditional dipping condiment, although ketchup is more commonly being served on the side.

Try it overseas

You can still try one of the original corn dogs in the US.

Those travelling along Highway 101 in Rockaway Beach, Oregon will spot a giant fibreglass corn dog before landing at The Original Pronto Pup. The road-side restaurant serves its famous beef wiener for US$3 each as well as a foot-long Super Pup.

In Texas, Fletcher’s now sells over 500,000 of its Corny Dogs across 24 days of the state fair, including the original battered wiener as well as jalapeno and cheese-filled variations.

Those travelling Route 66 in Springfield, Illinois will find Cozy Dog Drive-in where “crusty cur” corn dogs can be purchased for $2.80 a pop. The Little Red Wagon and Corn Dog Castle have cult status at Disneyland Resort, California, although you should be prepared to cough up theme park prices.

Try it here

An American-style corn dog is hard to come by in New Zealand. My search for an authentic version has so far been fruitless.

Your best bet would be to try cooking the creation at home yourself using cornmeal batter or asking your local chip shop to batter and deep-fry a frankfurter. If you can’t be bothered going to that much effort, there’s nothing wrong with the Kiwi-style hot dog and its cartoon-red sauce.

For something entirely different, Auckland’s Ahi restaurant uses Auckland Island scampi in its miniature corn dogs.