The best farmers' markets around New Zealand

Lyttelton's farmers' market in Christchurch operates on a road, however the road is not an esplanade reserve. (Video first published in October, 2021)

Part of travelling to different cities in New Zealand is seeing how local life looks compared to where you live - and there’s no better place to see people at their most relaxed than on a weekend morning at their local market.

While New Zealand isn’t a country with a long market history, we’ve embraced the concept enthusiastically over the last couple of decades - and for many people, it’s a weekly ritual they now look forward to.

But what’s the difference between a regular market and a farmers’ market? Jono Walker, chair of FMNZ (Farmers Markets NZ) jokes, “Looking at what people are carrying is often a giveaway. If you see people with a little brown paper bag with a croissant, it’s likely not a farmers’ market - if you see people with trolleys and trundlers full of veggies, fruit and other produce, it probably is.”

While Walker says both have their place as great destinations to get out, meet with other members of the community, eat something delicious and enjoy some fresh air, a farmers’ market, by definition, will only have food, and it will all be from a defined region close to the venue - in some cases it might be two hours drive, or some a 100km radius. Stalls also have to be run by the producer themselves.

DunedinNZ Otago Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday.

What this means from a visitor perspective is that you’ll be meeting the makers and producers and the food will all be very local. In Otago in the summer you will see piles of vibrant stonefruit, in Waikato you might expect to find great milk and cheese, in Northland it could even be locally grown pineapple! It’s very focused on the criteria of keeping things regional in a way that supports small businesses directly.

Here are some popular farmers’ markets from around New Zealand

Whangarei Growers Market

The OG of farmers’ markets in Aotearoa, this was the first-ever growers’ market in the country.

This is not for late sleepers; make sure you’re there by 8.30am at the latest on a Saturday to grab the best of what’s on offer.

This is a truly delightful no-frills salt-of-the-earth market heaving with fresher-than-fresh produce straight from the fields, sea and paddocks.

Bring a chiller bag in case the oyster stall is there and don’t miss the fascinating array of fungi at the Mushrooms & Avos stall or Northland’s famous kūmara. See: facebook.com/thewhangareigrowersmarket

Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market

Dallas Pickering Grey Lynn Farmers' Market has both indoor and outdoor areas.

If you’re staying in Auckland on holiday, it’s very easy to pop into Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market – only ten minutes from the city centre by car.

Established in 2009, with the aim of providing an urban community with access to fresh, local produce it’s open 8:30am to midday every Sunday at the Grey Lynn Community Centre and there’s always live music, coffee, hot food and more than 30 stallholders which change weekly.

Half inside and half out, it’s a great all-weather option. See: greylynnfarmersmarket.co.nz

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Quarter Acre Kitchen at Hamilton Farmers’ Market.

Housed in a barn at Claudelands Events Centre, this is also a great year-round option.

With a large focus on provisions rather than ready-to-eat fare, you’ll find all kinds of boutique dairy products (as would be expected from the Waikato), locally roasted coffee, sourdough made from heritage grains, fresh fish from Raglan, berries and avocados (in season) and much more.

But if you do want something to eat there are burgers, crepes and the famous Soggy Bottom pies. See: waikatofarmersmarkets.co.nz

Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market

Kirsten Simcox Find the temporary Hawke's Bay Farmers’ Market at Civic Square (not pictured).

The Tōmoana Showgrounds has been requisitioned as an emergency food and supplies distribution hub to support communities severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, so the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market is currently operating out of its new temporary location – Civic Square, in Hastings.

Held every Sunday, the market is a wonderful place to taste the best of the region and amongst the cheese, eggs, figs, microgreens, macarons and other fancy deliciousness, you can also pick up a killer bacon sandwich (great for hangovers) to go with your local coffee.

The equally wonderful Napier Urban Farmers’ Market can be found in the centre of Napier every Saturday morning. See: hawkesbayfarmersmarket.co.nz

Whanganui River Markets

Brook Sabin/Stuff Whanganui markets is situated right by the river.

While this market might look like it sells a lot more than food, it’s still considered a farmers’ market as all the locally grown produce is in one designated local food area.

Right on the river, it’s a wonderful place to grab some produce and lap up life on the awa.

If you want something ready-to-eat, doughnuts from Devine Treats are ever popular as is the pizza by the slice and sometimes still-warm loaves from SourBros Bakery (perfect with local cheese from Cartwheel Creamery). See: whanganuirivermarkets.nz

Lyttelton Farmers’ Market

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fernando Gutierrez sells vegan sausage products at the Lyttelton Market.

At Lyttelton Farmers’ Market on a Saturday, you’ll find between 30-50 stalls selling local delights on the main street of town, with the soundtrack of live music making it an even more festive experience.

Amongst expected produce like eggs, juice, salamis, meat, berries and cheese you’ll find other surprises like local pies, vegan bread, locally made tempeh, Turkish bread, candy brittle, hot sauces and even dog snacks. See: projectlyttelton.org/lyttelton-farmers-market

Otago Farmers’ Market

DunedinNZ Otago Farmers Market has been running for 20 years.

With a backdrop of the magnificent Flemish Renaissance-style Dunedin Railway Station, Otago Farmers’ Market is a must-visit if you’re in town on a Saturday.

Having just celebrated its 20th anniversary, the market still has ten vendors from their first year of operation.

Many locals come weekly to shop for produce (they aim for 70% primary produce, 15% ready to eat food and 15% added value) If you’re there in summer, make sure you have room in your carry-on luggage for all the Central Otago cherries and stonefruit you’re going to want to take home with you. See: otagofarmersmarket.org.nz

National Farmers’ Market Week runs March 11-19, 2023. See: farmersmarkets.org.nz