From meatballs to cheese rolls, these are New Zealand's best regional culinary specialties

New Zealand’s regional culinary specialities mightn’t always qualify as fine dining, but they embrace many of our favourite flavours, from freshly caught seafood to stodgy beige carbs.

Below are 10 tasty treats which have garnered such a cult following they’ve helped to put their communities on the map. There are many more – you’re welcome to share your own favourites in the comments.

The Hawke’s Bay meatball

Radioactive orange on the outside and squidgy, brown and beefy on the inside, the Hawke’s Bay meatball is culinary proof you can’t judge a book by its cover. Similar to Dutch bitterballen, the breadcrumb-covered savoury snacks are also a bit like a meat pie in ball form.

Found at bakeries, cafés, dairies, supermarkets and school canteens from Hastings to Havelock North and beyond, they’ve reached regional delicacy status – no mean feat in a place world-renowned for its food and wine. Funnily enough, they pair very well with a glass of Hawke’s Bay red.

The Southland cheese roll

Affectionally referred to as “Southland sushi”, these cylindrical snacks have been a staple among Southlanders for as long as they can remember.

Made with slices of white bread slathered in a cheesy spread and cooked until they’re crispy on the outside and sticky in the centre, they’re a bit like rolled-up cheese toasties.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A cheese roll from the popular Batch Café in Invercargill.

Their humble appearance belies their ongoing evolution, with gourmet versions springing up on menus up and down the country (Orphan’s Kitchen in Auckland does a particularly good posh version – probably at least partly because its owner hails from the deep south).

You can find some of the best at The Batch Café in Invercargill, which exhibit hints of thyme and rosemary. Vegans and the lactose intolerant needn’t miss out either – Chayse and Jessinta Leith of Herbie Fully Vegan have begun selling Invercargill's first fully vegan cheese roll.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The pāua pies at Cafe 35 have helped put Tokomaru Bay on the map.

The East Coast pāua pie

One of New Zealand’s finest seafood delicacies in pie format, this East Coast favourite was always goingn to be a winner.

While you’ll find pāua pies in other parts of the country, those at Cafe 35 are famously good, attracting savoury baked goods fans from Aotearoa and beyond.

As a 2019 Te Ao Māori News headline read, ‘Pāua pies (are) putting Tokomaru Bay on the map’. Cafe 35 owner and operator Rachel Bellamy said the secret was labour and love, although she didn’t feel the love quite so much during the peak summer when she was churning out more than 200 of the things a day. One customer’s verdict: “This food is excellent, it's a delicacy for noble chiefs".

Supplied Whitebait patties at Buccleugh’s on High in Greymouth (file photo).

The West Coast whitebait fritter

Whitebait fritters are a prime example of Kiwis’ tendency to take something posh and pricey and make it unpretentious.

While the highly coveted fish fry are mixed with flour and eggs and fried in cafes and kitchens across the motu, their spiritual home is arguably the West Coast, where whitebait is such a big thing there’s even a festival dedicated to it (the Westport Whitebait Festival first started turning out the fishy fritters en masse in 2015).

The best versions contain the freshest whitebait, so visit in season (September 1 to October 30) if you can. Monteith’s Brewery in Greymouth is a popular spot to try them, and Fat Pipi is famous for its seasonal whitebait pizzas.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Pōkeno is world famous in New Zealand for its ice cream – and bacon.

The Pōkeno ice cream

Sometimes size really does matter – and the number of scoops on a cone when you’re craving ice cream is one of those times.

Pōkeno’s competing ice cream outlets are an institution, offering some of the biggest – and cheapest – frozen sweet treats in New Zealand. You can’t go wrong at either, and they’re right next door to each other on the main drag, so opt for the one with the shortest line.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Muttonbird tastes like a cross between game and oily fish.

The Stewart Island tītī/muttonbird

Tasting like a cross between anchovy and game, tītī is a longtime deep-south delicacy – Māori have hunted it for hundreds of years.

Rakiura Māori descendants have rights to gather tītī or sooty shearwater chicks from the Tītī Islands, near Stewart Island, from mid-March to the end of May, and birds can be picked up from private harvesters by the bucket and in seafood outlets around the country.

Tītī often makes an appearance on the menu at the Church Hill restaurant in Oban, and Monique Fiso’s Hiakai in Wellington has presented it in particularly imaginative ways.

Supplied Preparing a hāngī at Rotorua's Mitai Māori Village.

The Rotorua hāngī

One of New Zealand’s most recognisable dishes, the hāngī is now often reserved for special occasions, although you’ll often find signs advertising the earthen oven-cooked feast on road trips around the country.

One of the best places to try one is Rotorua, where the likes of chicken, pork, mutton, kūmara, pumpkin and potato are steam-cooked in geothermal pools. Hāngī-steamed puddings are a must-try too.

Juliette Sivertsen The crayfish tail at Hiku restaurant, Sudima Kaikoura (file photo).

The Kaikōura crayfish

Tucking into fresh crayfish from a “seafood caravan” on a wooden table by a rocky seashore as seagulls screech is as quintessentially Kaikōura an experience as going on a whale-watching tour. It’s in the name - kai means eat/food and kōura is crayfish.

Located 20 minutes north of town, Nins Bin is an institution, having caught, cooked and sold super-fresh cray since 1977. Originally served with just a lemon to keep the focus on the delicately-flavoured meat, it’s now also offered up with garlic butter. But you’ll find plenty of other places around town to try it too.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The cheeseburger doughnut at The Smoking Barrel.

The Motueka doughnut

Doughnuts may not be endemic to these parts, but they’ve become Motueka’s unofficial culinary mascot nonetheless.

When husband and wife team Josiah and Rachel Smits started The Smoking Barrel, its speciality was slow-cooked barbecued meats, but the doughnuts became so popular they struggled to keep up with demand.

The flavours change frequently, but are always deliciously imaginative. Think Caramello, creme brulee, lemon meringue pie and pink gin. There’s also a ‘cheeseburger’ doughnut stuffed with a beef pattie, pickles, mustard, barbecue sauce and gooey cheddar.

What are your favourite regional foods from around New Zealand? Let us know in the comments.