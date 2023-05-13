Tea and scones in a castle? Five last-minute high tea ideas for Mother's Day

One region in New Zealand is home to a castle, pyramids, a cloud forest, and even Melbourne style eateries. In Dunedin, you can travel around the world without the jetlag.

Larnach Castle, Dunedin

In Dunedin you can sit down for teas and scones right on the grounds of a replica Victorian castle.

Situated halfway down the picturesque Otago Peninsula, Larnach Castle is one of the region's most popular attractions – visitors can walk right up to the turret, stay the night in a nearby luxury stone manor, and take a self-guided tour of the Garden of International Significance.

Supplied High tea at Larnach Castle.

High tea is available daily when booked 24 hours in advance. It comes served in the garden or beside the fire in the castle's ballroom, including a selection of homemade sandwiches, slices, scones and cream cake with a pot of tea. From $53.50 including park entry. See: larnachcastle.co.nz

Bellini, Hilton Auckland

Everything from the exquisite presentation, the generous array of beautiful little bites, to the harbour views makes the afternoon tea at Hilton’s Bellini restaurant a dream for Mother’s Day.

Expect elegance and class in this dreamy setting designed to indulge, with savoury selections such as a duck eclair and wagyu beef sausage roll, to guava and strawberry mousse and vanilla and brie cheesecake.

Facebook/Hilton Auckland Bellini Bar is part of the Hilton Hotel on Princes Wharf.

Add a flute of rose for an extra special treat, or stick with the extensive selection of green, oolong, black teas and tisane herbal infusions.

Afternoon tea at Bellini runs Friday to Sunday each week, from 11am to 4pm. From $89 per person. See: bellini.co.nz

Eliza's Manor, Christchurch

You don't have to travel far from the CBD to find a little bit of high tea authenticity in Christchurch.

Step inside the boutique Eliza's Manor on Bealey Avenue and leave the world's troubles at the door. This is a traditional high tea with some mouthwatering creations like rosemary and parmesan gougère, Welsh rarebit, mushroom and whey bread, and wagyu sausage roll and grape chutney. And of course, the essential petite scones with cream and jam.

Also part of the $50 cover is bottomless Harney & Sons tea and filter coffee, served in authentic fine bone china. Currently it is Saturdays only, but keep an eye out on their website for new details. See: elizas.co.nz

Hippopotamus, QT Wellington

Supplied Hippopotamus restaurant inside QT Wellington.

Hippopotamus in the quirky QT hotel is one of the capital’s most sophisticated watering holes, with its mirrored bar, plush pink furniture and taxidermy peacocks.

On weekends, this fabulous venue plays host to an ever-changing high tea. Mother’s Day is just in time for you to experience the current offering, a collaboration with Wellington Chocolate Factory, featuring an array of decadent delights, as well as some slightly more curious creations – care for some cocoa husk and fennel cured salmon on a dark chocolate lavosh?

The Chocolate Lovers’ High Tea runs until May 14, from $53. See: qthotels.com

Hotel DeBrett, Auckland

Supplied Hotel DeBrett is located on High Street, Auckland.

Tell mum to don a headband and pearls and take her on a trip back to the roaring twenties. The art deco-style Hotel DeBrett puts on high teas at weekends designed to channel the glitz and glamour of the Great Gatsby era.

Guests are invited to dress like “flappers and dappers” as they tuck into the likes of scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream, chicken and cucumber sandwiches, macaroons, madeleines and banoffee choux.

It’s $59 if you keep the ‘tea’ in ‘high tea’, and an extra $20 if you swap it out for Prohibition-inspired cocktails such as the ‘Bees Knees’ with lemon, honey and gin, and the ‘Mary Pickford’ with rum, pineapple and grenadine.

If your wardrobe isn’t very flapperesque, pay an extra $15 and the hotel will supply you with a pack containing headbands, faux pearls, long gloves and feather boas. See: hoteldebrett.com