Ten of the best cosy New Zealand pubs with an open fire

Nothing turns a miserable winter’s day into a blissful one quite like curling up with a beverage by a blazing pub fire.

Some say New Zealand doesn’t do pubs as well their original homeland, the UK, but we’re certainly not short of cosy places to partake in a beverage or few. Below are a few of our favourites. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

Ōtoromiro Hotel, Governors Bay

On a sunny day, the solar power streaming down onto the deck of this elegant old girl overlooking Banks Peninsula might be all you need to defrost. If not, cosy up to the redbrick open fire in the bar and settle in for hours of entertainment – in addition to the award-winning wines and craft beers on offer, you’ll find pool and foosball tables, a giant chess board, a jukebox and a collection of board games.

Founded in 1870, the place exudes old-school charm, and excels in seasonally inspired gastropub grub. Dishes such as gnocchi alla Sorrentina, seafood chowder, butter chicken, and sticky date pudding are bound to serve as an internal heater.

The Mussel Inn, Onekaka, Golden Bay

Described as a cross between a Kiwi woolshed, tramping hut and Aussie farmhouse, The Mussel Inn is considered by some to be the cultural hub of Golden Bay.

Its remoteness – it’s about a two-hour drive from Nelson – hasn’t stopped it from becoming a favourite with touring musicians, and its quirky decor, bespoke brews, and famous steamed mussels have endeared it to locals and visitors alike.

Nelsontasman.nz The Mussel Inn is a Golden Bay institution which brews its own beer, serves wholesome meals, and hosts live music.

Order a craft beer, feijoa cider, or ginger beer made in the brewery next door, a bowl of fresh mussels or mussel chowder and garlic bread, and keep an eye out for wandering weka – there’s an onsite recovery centre for the notoriously curious birds. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch a live gig, quiz night or poetry evening.

Bardeaux, Queenstown

With a range of local pinots that will send your head into a spin, this intimate bar feels like it belongs in a luxury ski lodge with its chocolate-coloured leather chairs placed before a big open fireplace.

Whisky is another speciality – you’ll find more than 100 varieties of single malts from Scotland and other parts of the world. Try it neat or in a signature cocktail such as the Good Morning, Star-Shine with Caol Ila Scotch Whisky, Drambuie, fig syrup, orange bitters and an absinthe rinse.

Est 1901, Auckland

Grab one of the elegant green armchairs before the fireplace at this Ponsonby Road bar, and you’ll feel like you’re in the home of an antique-loving oenophile or cocktail connoisseur.

The extensive cocktail and mocktail lists includes options both decadent – the ‘Miss Irvine’ with Amarula, crème de cacao, coconut liqueur, vodka and chocolate syrup is topped with grated chocolate – to the almost wholesome sounding. The vegan ‘Royal Empress’, for example, is garnished with beetroot powder and rose petals.

There is also a long list of old and new world wines, along with impressive selections of whisky, cognac, sherry and port. The food is comfort fare with a twist. Think chickpea and green pea koftas, and roasted and fried potatoes with melted pecorino cheese and truffle oil.

Snug Lounge, New Plymouth

Open the door to what looks like a classic Kiwi pub in New Plymouth’s West End Precinct and you’ll be transported to a mini Tokyo.

A Japanese-inspired cocktail lounge, Snug serves up dishes that will warm you from the inside out in plush, deep red surrounds accented by the flames of the open fire. Think dumplings, yakitori and steamed buns along with chicken karaage with spicy katsu, and kumara balls with mayo. Wash them down with a warm sake, glass of red or one of the rotating cocktails.

Naomi Haussmann/Stuff Pomeroy's is a perfect spot to hibernate in winter.

Pomeroy’s Old Brewery Inn, Christchurch

Masquerading as a traditional English pub, this Christchurch institution offers a vast range of craft beers on tap, including the Beer Baroness beverages brewed on-site.

Inside the red-painted brick building you’ll find thick-cushioned leather couches, old black-and-white photographs, and the all-important open fire. In addition to the fine New Zealand beverages, you’ll find belly-warming dishes such as pork crackling with apple pear relish, fried cauliflower burgers, and bangers and spring onion mash with cider gravy.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The Hawthorn Lounge has a roaring twenties vibe.

Hawthorn Lounge, Wellington

Channelling the roaring twenties, this hard-to-find speakeasy crafts some of the best cocktails in town. Seated on a plush couch near the roaring fire, body- and soul-warming negroni in hand, Welly’s miserable winter weather will be out of sight and out of mind.

This winter, try one of the classic American whisky cocktails with a Hawthorne twist. The Herringbone with rye whisky, sherry, dry vermouth, Amaro and cucumber goes down particularly well.

Blue Door Bar, Arrowtown

“Winter is never cold - only cool.” So says this hidden Arrowtown bar on social media of its Sunday winter jazz and cocktail sessions.

Located down a laneway opposite renowned northern Italian restaurant Aosta and family friendly little sister Little Aosta, the Blue Door Bar fittingly features a bright blue – if somewhat chipped – door set in a brick and stone facade.

Inside, settle into a leather armchair with an Old Fashioned as the open fire blazes and the jazz tunes crank, although you might find a DJ spinning tunes if there’s no live act. While the bar only holds about 30 people, the crowds spill out onto the laneway when the party really gets going.

The Portsider is more on trend than it might look.

The Portsider, Dunedin

It might look like an old man’s pub, but this Port Chalmers charmer is certainly up with the play on the best craft beers on offer. But being a Dunners pub, you’ll also find Emerson’s on tap too.

It’s a top spot for Sunday lunch, offering the likes of sirloin steak drenched in red wine just and served with Brussels sprouts, fish and chips and homemade beef burgers. Alternatively, share bar snacks such as Dutch-style meatballs and Swedish-style cured salmon at a corner booth with your special someone, or curl up with a tome or mag from the well-stocked bookcase.

Emma Allen/Marlborough Express Seamus’ Irish Bar & Restaurant is popular with locals and travellers alike.

Seamus’ Irish Bar & Restaurant, Picton

A little slice of Ireland in Picton’s main drag, this award-winning pub is popular with locals and travellers alike and always good craic.

Pull up a pew beside the fire with a creamy Guinness, Irish coffee or mulled wine, and tuck into super-fresh Marlborough mussels steamed in a creamy white wine and garlic sauce or the equally belly-warming Guinness hot pot, beef and Guinness pie, or bangers and Irish-style mash. Live music at weekends kicks the craic up a notch.