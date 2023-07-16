Travel bites: JW Marriott Afternoon Tea is an experience that truly celebrates tea

High tea. Afternoon tea. Tea party. Whatever you call it, it’s bound to have cucumber club sandwiches and pretty little sweet treats on a tiered stand, served with your tea of choice. Scones with cream and jam are a must. Maybe a glass of bubbly if you’d like to indulge.

We all know what high tea is, but how often is it actually about the tea?

The JW Marriott in Auckland is making the beverage central to its Afternoon Tea. Its new offering, which started earlier this year as the hotel undergoes a major facelift, aims to not only deliver exquisite little bites of deliciousness, but to actually help customers appreciate and embrace the tea. In fact, staff prefer to call it ‘tea gastronomy’.

Served in the ground lobby of the hotel, here also you’ll find tea-infused cocktails, like the Rose Lady made with French vanilla rose tea topped up with gin and cointreau, or their take on a Tom Collins, the Tea Collins, made with a gin base and infused with vanilla tea.

As a starter you might find yourself closing your eyes in delight biting into a lime and orange arancini ball with beetroot crumb – a burst of bright flavour and texture – accompanied by a miniature bowl of loose tea leaves for you to inhale. After all, aromas enhance flavours and can help tantalise your taste buds.

Supplied The JW Marriott Afternoon Tea in Auckland makes tea the focus.

A chai tea served in a glass poured over a cinnamon stick is perfect for warming the insides when it’s cold outside. The catchphrase on the menu says it all: Experiences to feed your soul.

As for the food, you’ll find the tea in all sorts of unexpected places. Tea leaves are dotted over pieces of cured salmon to add a subtle infusion, the macarons are green tea flavoured and the scones are ginger tea infused.

The classics are there with an elegant twist, such as egg and truffle sandwiches, or cucumber with goat’s cheese, lemon and honey, and far too many decadent sweet treats, as per every high tea I’ve ever indulged in.

Tea complements every culinary delight in front of you, be it infused into your food or cocktails, a side of loose tea leaves to sniff, and of course, the actual tea to drink. You have a choice of a bespoke selection of 11 gourmet teas.

Supplied The food and cocktail menu are inspired by tea flavours.

Adding to it all is the beautiful presentation on the tiered stand, with each bite a star on its own right. Just remember to turn up hungry. The whole experience lasts about 90 minutes and can be catered to dietary requirements with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options available.

The afternoon tea experience costs $69 per person, but you can upgrade to include an alcoholic beverage. It’s $81pp with a glass of bubbly or $85pp if you wish to include a tea-infused cocktail. Bookings essential. See: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/akljw-jw-marriott-auckland

The writer was hosted by JW Marriott.