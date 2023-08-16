I've eaten my way around Auckland, here are my six go-to restaurants

When I first moved to Auckland as a bright-eyed eager 20-something journalist, eating out was a rare treat and generally left limited to whatever was cheap and close by in the suburb I was flatting in. Brunch was my meal of choice to treat myself, as $12 for an eggs benedict was far kinder on the wallet than dinner and drinks.

But over the 12 years I’ve lived in Tāmaki Makaurau, my budget has become more grown-up and restaurant friendly, my tastes have matured and become more adventurous, and the city’s foodie scene has evolved tremendously. Once upon a time I found the colourful nature of Karangahape Road somewhat intimidating at night - now it’s one of my go-to spots for a bite to eat.

Whether I have family or friends visiting, want to celebrate a special occasion or just go out with the girls, these are the restaurants in Auckland that I visit on repeat.

Cotto, Karangahape Road

Diners are spoilt for choice down K Road, but it’s Cotto that I keep going back to for their beautiful fresh handmade pasta dishes. The kūmara gnocchi with gorgonzola, watercress and walnuts is to die for, and I always make sure there’s a beef cheek ragu on the table too.

But it’s also the sides and smaller dishes that are just as worthy as the main stars. You cannot leave without trying the dumplings with spinach, goats cheese and sage butter. I’d probably happily consume an entire meal’s worth of these if I wasn’t concerned about my waistline. Don’t let the waiter clear the plate until you’ve eaten the crispy bits of buttered sage.

Cotto is also one of the best value-for-money restaurants for a group. Because the servings are designed to share, and are generous and hearty meals, I often walk away having to check the bill to make sure we paid enough.

Eden Noodles, Dominion Road

Always a lunchtime queue, one of the best cheap eats in Auckland is Eden Noodles on Dominion Road. It’s a tiny spot so get in early if you want a seat, but they also do takeaway.

Soup, dumplings, hot pots, wontons, noodles that are thick, thin, made of rice or even kūmara - go with your gut choice when going through the menu because otherwise each page you’ll find something new you want and be faced with decision paralysis. You can even make your own hot pot and choose which individual items you’d like in it, each ingredient costing $3 or $4. The dandan noodles are my favourite, and in my opinion, the best dandan noodles in Auckland.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Eden Noodles is an iconic spot for a cheap meal in Auckland.

Federal Delicatessen, aka The Fed, CBD

This New York-style Jewish deli next to Depot by Al Brown is where I go for a late night casual bite, comfort food, reliable and welcoming hospitality in a retro setting.

Great for date night or a small group, my order doesn’t change much because I often go to The Fed with a hankering for these specific dishes – a side of poutine, the Canadian cheese-curd-and-gravy fries, the iceberg wedge with ranch and blue cheese, the spit roast chicken with gravy, strip steak with chicken crackling and the fennel and apple salad to cut though it all. Leave room for dessert – The Fed is famous for its NY cheesecake. They know you’ll struggle to choose a dessert, so there’s an option for a trio of sweet treats so you can sample a bit of everything. Just make sure the cheesecake is one of them.

SkyCity The Montreal poutine at Federal Delicatessen, which is a dish made of fries covered in cheese curd and gravy.

Amano, Britomart

If I’m heading to a show or concert at Spark, Italian-inspired Amano in Britomart is my top choice for dinner beforehand. The staff are aware many diners have to be seated at the arena by a certain time and always make sure you’ve eaten with plenty of time to spare to make the 10-minute walk.

In winter, start with a beetroot and whisky cocktail - a delightful drink sweetened with amaretto that will warm the insides and the cockles of your heart.

Enjoy the Mozzarella focaccia and burrata with fig and macadamia as an appetiser, and seafood lovers will enjoy the kingfish crudo. My repeat orders are the pappardelle with lamb, olive and pangritata, or the tua tua spaghetti.

Brook Sabin The papparadelle with lamb at Amano is a repeat order for me.

Beau, Ponsonby

Beau is where I go to meet friends for an after work wine or weekend cocktail, both of which often morph into dinner. The staff are knowledgable and can help you with your wine choices and preferences and are always polite and chatty. The place looks cosy at first entrance, but there is seating upstairs and as well as out the back in the courtyard which is a great spot in summer.

I can’t ever go past a starter of the warmed sourdough and cultured butter, with the fresh burrata, then usually there’s an addition of the freaky fried chicken with sesame mayo, and ceviche.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Beau is a classy spot for an afternoon wine and a bite to eat.

Nishiki, Freeman’s Bay

My favourite izakaya-style Japanese restaurant in the city, Nishiki is ideal for group dinners. And no worries if there are late comers to the group – the handy kiosk at your table means you can tap and enter whatever you’d like to order at your leisure. Still hungry after that plate of sashimi? Order some more teriyaki sticks. Want to try takoyaki? Add a plate to the table when you order your edamame beans.

The only thing I’d recommend is for you to listen to your stomach – it can be tempting to add more and more plates to the table when you start scrolling through the menu only to find yourself unable to clear the plate. Best washed down with some warm sake.