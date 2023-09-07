The juicy origins of a chicken dish that’s so hot right now

We head to the home of New Zealand's best fried chicken to find a Frankenfood – and it's delicious.

The dish

Nashville fried chicken, Tennessee, US

Plate up

Don’t let the name fool you. We’re not talking about chicken served hot. That would be too easy, too bland. Hot chicken in Nashville, Tennessee, is something else. It’s spicy. It’s really, really spicy.

It’s essentially chicken parts – drumsticks, thighs, breasts, wings – that are marinated in buttermilk, before being floured and fried in hot oil, and then doused in a fiery paste of sugar, chilli powder, garlic powder, paprika, and an unreasonable amount of cayenne pepper.

This paste-slathered chicken is then traditionally served atop a slice of white bread, with dill pickles on the side to cut through some of that heat.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Nashville fried chicken is known for being ultra spicy – and delicious.

First serve

You have to love a dish with a good origin story and Nashville hot chicken has a good one. It’s the time of the Great Depression, the 1930s, in the segregated American south, and Thornton Prince is up for a good time.

A notorious ladies’ man, Prince leaves his “steady girl” at home once again and heads out for a night on the town. The next morning, his less-than-impressed lady-friend decides to punish Prince by serving him a breakfast of fried chicken with far too much cayenne pepper paste – a plan that backfires spectacularly when Prince declares he loves it.

He goes on to open BBQ Chicken Shack, which is a huge hit in Nashville’s African-American community, before eventually achieving citywide fame when Prince’s grand-niece, Andre Prince Jeffries, moves the shop and rebrands as Prince’s Hot Chicken in the late 1980s.

Order there

If you’re in Nashville you can’t go past the ever-popular original, Prince’s Hot Chicken (princeshotchicken.com). It’s also worth trying another well-known institution, Hattie B’s (hattieb.com).

Order here

In Auckland, check out Peach’s Hot Chicken, a great diner in Panmure offering up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken using a generations-old method, that also does a delicious mac ‘n’ cheese (peachshotchicken.com). In Wellington, hit up Soul Shack on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for southern style fried chicken made with a top secret family recipe unable to be replicated anywhere else (soulshackhotchicken.co.nz).

One more thing

Sharp-eyed readers will have picked up something interesting in that origin story. Though ladies’ man Thornton Prince is credited as the inventor of Nashville hot chicken, it seems his forever-anonymous “steady girl”, tired of his antics and with revenge on her mind, was the true genius behind the recipe.

-traveller.com.au