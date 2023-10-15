'Busy, noisy, with a lot of unwritten rules': The famous dining culture of Madrid

It comes out bubbling furiously, too hot to touch. The steam, rising from the surface seems to be nearly 100% garlic vapour with slight salty side-notes of the sea. It’s a sight both gorgeous and alarming: those pink wiggly forms bobbing in a pool of pale green, a glazed clay hot tub of simmering shrimp in a liquor of pure olive oil, parsley, garlic and chilli. More bread? Si, por favor. Another vermouth? Gracias, amigo, si.

Madrid, I love you. Your splendid food, your elegant old buildings, your rambling gardens and lively plazas and powerhouse art galleries. In fact, there is so much about you to love, I feel unfaithful to all previous cities that once claimed my heart.

I say to my wife – we could live here, right? We could find work and move here. She rolls her eyes and returns to that little hot vat of gambas al ajillo.

We are staying in a little hotel in Malasaña, an area that starts off bourgie near the main tourist thoroughfare and gets increasingly ramshackle as you delve deeper in. Keep walking and the streets get narrower with a big upswing in graffiti and tattoos and vintage clothing stores and tiny craft beer bodegas blasting snotty punk records, adding some welcome eccentricity and grit to the ancient architectural beauty that keeps you constantly amazed elsewhere.

But all that walking in the 40C summer heat really burns up the calories. I am a greedy man with poor impulse control, so the local tapas culture feels perfect. We walk, then graze, then walk some more. My love for the city deepens with every mouthful.

“Madrid is very famous for its tapas culture,” local tapas expert James Blick told me the previous week by phone. “A friend once described it as a city of small villages. You wander around neighbourhoods that have really diverse identities, and the food reflects that.”

123RF Gambas al ajillo translates to “garlic shrimp”.

Blick grew up in Wellington, moving to Madrid 12 years ago with his Spanish wife, Yoli, where he co-founded Devour Tours, guiding the hungry around the city’s best eateries. After recently selling that business, Blick launched the hugely popular Spain Revealed website.

“Madrid is an immigrant city, with food cultures flowing in from all over the world since the 16th century. People came here to make a better life for themselves from other countries and other parts of Spain, with their own distinctive regional dishes from Valencia or Granada or Galicia. You can get all that here, made by people very proud of the food traditions of their own area.”

But a tapas bar can be a scary place for a newcomer, he says, which was part of the reason for launching his site. “These bars are busy, noisy, with a lot of unwritten rules, and a huge variety of things you might order. It’s not like a traditional restaurant where you have more time to sit down and contemplate. It pays to arm yourself with some information in advance.”

And so I do just that. I spend a week rolling around Madrid, eating in places Blick recommends. It’s him I have to thank for those garlic shrimp at La Casa del Abuelo near Plaza del Sol, a dish this family business has been making here since 1906. We’re talking seriously old-school; the kitchen is a battered hot plate just inside the door, with a glass partition so you don’t get splattered with scalding shrimp juice. “Vino Generoso” it proclaims on the sign outside, and I can confirm that this is true.

Grant Smithies Vermouth at La Concha.

It is easy to become debilitated by good food and drink in Spain, and in such cases, one might like to move short distances slowly, especially in this heat. Blick’s recommendation? Head to Calle Cava Brava, the most famous bar-hopping enclave in the city, with around 50 bars in one short street, running in a gentle curve alongside what was once the moat just outside Madrid’s city walls.

It’s a mix of very average tourist-trap eateries and local standouts, says Blick, but one should always start a tapas crawl with a cool vermouth while pondering the options, and for that, the choice is clear: Taberna La Concha. Once an old-dude drink favoured by sun-baked grandads as a pre-lunch apéritif, vermouth has been more recently embraced by the young, and nowhere makes it better than here, reckons Blick.

It’s a fortified white wine rendered browny-red with the addition of caramel, spices and secret botanicals, with hints of cinnamon, cardamom and cloves and a sweet, woody finish. At La Concha, it’s served in a chilled martini glass sprayed with a spritz of gin. They then pour in their own house recipe vermouth from Reis in Catalonia, and finish with a dash of Campari for bitterness, some orange peel and an olive. Drink one of these, and everything tastes better afterwards. “Drink more than two, and you will not make lunch”, says Blick.

Tostas of preserved pork and red pepper. Cuttlefish croquettes. Oxtail stew with pistachios. Mackerel tartare. Duck thigh with tortilla. Salt cod and fried anchovies. Leeks with romesco. Fried green peppers that invite you to play a sort of vegetable Russian roulette, with every tenth pepper punishingly hot.

Grant Smithies Tapas bas Casa Macareno.

You wander along the street and these things call out to you from the outside menu boards, a sort of poetry of regional flavours and styles. Locals tend to pace themselves by ordering draught beer in teensy 200ml glasses throughout the day, so chilled as to be refreshing, so weak they do not get you drunk.

The following day becomes another blur of great food. We visit Revoltosa Taberna Para Gatos for lovely gooey tortilla and Bar Sidi for seafood croquettes; we sample sharp and tangy local IPA with a soundtrack of pounding electric guitar at La Buena Cerveza followed by vermouth and grilled artichokes at Bodega de la Ardosa , a place founded in 1892 with a secret backroom for those nimble enough to limbo under the counter.

But the standout for me was in our own backyard: Casa Macareno , a busy little joint that’s built an international reputation for putting a fresh spin on traditional tapas. A formal dining room at the back serves flawless Iberian classics such as Galician octopus and slow-cooked suckling pig but pull up a stool at the packed wee bar at the front and you’re elbow-to-elbow with locals hoeing into jamon and truffle croquettes, deep-fried bacalao, marinated sardines and anchovies, and the best patatas bravas in the city.

It’s the kind of place Blick loves, though they are getting harder to find. “Madrid’s historic centre has become more popular for tourists, so rents have hugely increased, driving out many small family-run businesses in favour of franchised paella chains. That’s where some online research or a food tour helps, so you can avoid those.”

But some of the crappy places are also fascinating. Blick mentions a “bar Viejo” (old man bar) run by an ex-cyclist, the interior plastered with ancient black and white photos of the proprietor doing the Tour de France. “It was a horrible place in so many ways. His alcohol was bootlegged, he had an old blind dog that nipped your heels. He served really tough jamon like boot leather. Even so, it was a cool place to have a beer.”

Grant Smithies Bodega de la Ardosa was founded in 1892.

But the best tapas bars generally have a villagey feel, he says. They celebrate family, history, tradition, community, and allow travellers to have a profoundly local experience while far from their own home patch.

“You’re in this little place with regional food, so it feels like you could be in some rural part of Spain. There’s an intimacy there, in the heart of a big city. With some of the older mom-and-pop bars, there’s just a hot plate beside the door with a few pans and one or two dishes, with the wife making food and the husband serving drinks, and it reflects that simple rustic tradition of original rural bars.”

The way Blick sees it, he has done a lot of the hard work for you with Spain Revealed. All his selfless eating and drinking over the past 12 years has helped set up the rest of us hungry incoming tapas-seekers for success.

“You’re still gonna have your own experiences, but relying on some local suggestions helps you get over that knowledge gap everyone has when they come to a new country. It gives you some useful first steps. But once you walk through the door, you’re on your own. We just help you find the right door.”

Fact file:

Devour Tours offers a variety of food tours and cooking classes in Madrid. Read Spain Revealed’s tapas cheat sheet for your own self-guided crash course of local cuisine. See: devourtours.com; spainrevealed.com

Getting there: Emirates, Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific fly from Auckland to Madrid with stops.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.