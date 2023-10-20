The floating restaurant aboard the world's newest ultra-luxury ship

Brook Sabin was among the first in the world – and the only New Zealand media – to experience the world's newest ultra-luxury cruise ship. And it seriously impressed him.

The cheese I’m about to devour has a bit of a dirty history. Not unhygienic. Not smelly. But rather, nefarious. It’s named Reblochon and is known for its creamy texture and nutty undertones. But it once had another use – it was a delicious means to evade tax in the Middle Ages.

In the Thônes region of France, farmers were taxed based on the amount of milk their cows produced. So, when the tax inspectors made their rounds, the farmers would only partially milk their herd.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Finishing touches to the meals are done in front of you.

Once the officials left, the farmers would finish the milking process. They soon discovered the second batch of milk was richer and creamier and used it to create cheese. This cheese was named Reblochon, derived from the word ‘reblocher’, which means to “pinch a cow’s udder again.”

More than 700 years later, we laughed as we learned about this in the most dramatic of settings. I’m aboard the newest ultra-luxury ship in the world, the Silver Nova by Silversea. It’s a revolutionary vessel, sporting a radical new asymmetrical design that places features like the pool and restaurants on one side of the ship to optimise the view.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Chef’s Table includes 11 courses.

Additionally, the dining venues aboard the ship have been enhanced. Silversea’s renowned S.A.L.T. programme – which incorporates local ingredients to craft regional meals and drinks – has been expanded. That’s seen the introduction of a S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table that offers an exquisite 11-course meal inspired by the region the ship is visiting.

On a preview of the ship, I was lucky enough to be the first group of diners in the world to experience Silversea’s new restaurant. It can be found on one of the upper floors, with an enormously ornate semi-circular marble table – which the chefs stand behind – and floor-to-ceiling glass windows to enjoy the view. Like everything on Nova, it’s an impressive space.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A monkfish dish with venus black rice.

Our culinary journey begins with a prawn crudo featuring Sicily’s vivid red crustaceans. The following ten courses varied from mushrooms with Croatian truffle to black venus rice from Italy and red onions coupled with Reblochon cheese. With each of the 11 courses, the chef explained the significance of the ingredients as he was preparing them. As you’d expect with Silversea, each meal was paired with a local fine wine.

This was not merely a meal; it was an experience – an unforgettable one at that. While Silver Nova offers a plethora of extraordinary dining experiences – like Silver Note where you can enjoy your meal to the tunes of a jazz duo – the chef’s table is one you won’t want to miss. It’s a destination in its own right.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Only 18 diners are at the chef’s table.

Fact file:

Silver Nova will spend the northern summer in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean and South America in November. On January 4, 2024, she will embark on the 71-day Grand Voyage South America, visiting 38 destinations in 18 countries. She will then sail to Australia, New Zealand and throughout Asia. To experience Silver Nova, head to silversea.com/ships/silver-nova to find its upcoming itineraries, call 0800 701 427, or talk to your travel agent.

Sustainability: Ocean and river cruising have an impact on the Earth's waterways. To reduce your impact, consider offsetting carbon emissions and booking with cruise lines that use cleaner fuels and adopt recycling practices.

The writer was hosted by Silversea.