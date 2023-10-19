New Zealand's best hotel restaurants

Bloody Marys, Rydges Latimer, Christchurch

If your idea of a perfect night involves a spread of beautiful cuts of meat, served in a classy cosy setting, then spend a night at Rydges Latimer and dine at Bloody Marys.

This upmarket steakhouse opposite Latimer Square in the central city offers locally sourced premium cuts of meat, delectable sides and even has a private whisky lounge. The salmon and vegetable dishes are just as sumptuous and the potato gratin is a must.

Happy Hour runs from 4.30pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, and on Sundays you can enjoy a deal on the restaurant’s namesake with $10 Bloody Marys, in case you need help overcoming the night before. - Juliette Sivertsen, chief travel news director

Sherwood Queenstown

Jono Parker Sherwood in Queenstown showcases locally sourced ingredients.

With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Lake Wakatipu, the restaurant at this sustainable hotel could get by on looks alone.

But the soul food made with ingredients foraged, grown on-site or bought locally is equally likely to make your heart sing. Think pāua bolognese with short twists of casarecce pasta and native spinach, and wagyu bavette with charred onion, black garlic and horseradish.

Team them with woodfired flatbreads topped with the likes of oyster mushrooms, truffle, mozzarella and watercress, or the reliably tasty snacks and veggie sides.

If you enjoy it enough to come back for breakfast, you can look forward to freshly baked bread and sweet and savoury options which will set you up for a day of sightseeing or hitting the trails or slopes. Steel-cut oats with mascarpone and rhubarb anyone? Or scrambled eggs with chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, truffled mushrooms and sourdough? - Lorna Thornber, travel journalist

Lola Rouge, Naumi Hotel, Wellington

Supplied The private dining room at Naumi Hotel’s Lola Rouge, Wellington.

When the quirky Naumi brand took over the old CQ Hotel space at 213 Cuba St, I was fortunate to get to stay in the grand Executive Suite, but at the time, the finishing touches hadn’t quite been done on the hotel’s Asian-fusion restaurant Lola Rouge.

My husband and I did get a tasting platter and were so blown away by the quality, that once it had officially opened, a date night was soon arranged. This is simple food with an elegant twist.

While the mains are a feast, grab a few of the Lola Bites including the char sui baby pork ribs, popcorn tofu and firecracker chicken bao, and settle in with a decent red and a window seat and watch Wellington go by. - Alan Granville, travel journalist

Esther, QT, Auckland

Supplied Taste the flavours of the Mediterranean at Esther, QT, Auckland

This could be Mykonos, or Sicily or Morocco. At Esther, top chef Sean Connolly’s restaurant, you’ll feast on all the flavours of the sun-soaked Mediterranean.

The signature restaurant of QT Hotel in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour resembles a Spanish hacienda with its low fires and open country-style kitchen.

The cuisine celebrates the simplicity of fresh produce and is just “good, clean and honest”, according to Connolly. Don’t miss their new lunch series on every second Saturday of the month to March 2024.

From Amalfi to Saint Tropez, Tel Aviv, Mykonos, Marrakesh, and Ibiza, your taste buds will thank you. - Trupti Biradar, head of editorial, Harakeke