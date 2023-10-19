Where these Kiwi chefs go to eat when they return to their homeland

Food is one of the easiest connection points for those looking to understand a culture when travelling.

While it’s not always easy to get invited to people’s actual dinner tables, it’s very easy to pull up a chair at a local restaurant or cafe - or turn up bright and early to a bustling local market to immerse yourself temporarily in local life. And every country has those meals that everyone eats - the dishes that will give you insight into local culture and daily life.

We chatted to three well-known Auckland chefs to get their recommendations when visiting their respective home countries.

Lesley Chandra, Sidart

Owner and executive chef of much-loved restaurant Sidart, Lesley Chandra, moved to New Zealand with his family in 2001, relocating from Suva where he was born. Chandra’s mum is originally from Nadi and his dad from Labasa, in the north-east of Vanua Levu, and you can definitely find influences of this cultural heritage on his menu.

“Obviously if you go to Fiji you need to have kokoda, our national dish - it’s very popular and you can get it at the markets fresh every day or at local restaurants, even in the resorts and hotels. Look for one with fish, coconut, lime juice, sea grapes, chilli and cucumber for the most authentic.”

Like Māori, Fijians cook traditional food underground but it’s called a lovo, rather than a hāngī. “It is prepared by wrapping a variety of meat, seafood and vegetables in banana and taro leaves,” says Chandra. “Then they transfer it all to an underground pit lined with coconut husks and heated stones. The dish is covered in dirt and allowed to slow cook for about three hours.” Many resorts will do a lovo or Fijian night. At some places, you can even see it coming out of the ground.

Chandra also recommends trying seafood curry, also known as fish suruwa (meaning fish soup), it’s a staple in all households. “I remember my mum making fresh mud crab suruwa every Sunday, it usually consisted of seafood - either fresh prawns, crab, or whole fish with bone cut into pieces - onions, turmeric, garam masala, chilli, coriander and coconut cream to finish. The best way to taste this is to make friends with a local - but failing that, look for an Indian restaurant – many will have it on the menu.

Raymond Xue, Huami

Alex Burton Raymond Xue heads the restaurant at Huami.

Chef Raymond Xue was born and raised in Shanghai and came to New Zealand in 2018 after cooking in five-star hotels and fine-dining restaurants in Australia and working in luxury cruise ship roles around the world. He now heads up the kitchen at high-end Chinese fine dining restaurant, Huami.

“In Shanghai, the Huangpu River is our source of delicious freshwater seafood, most famously the crab,” he says. “When I go home, I love to have freshwater crab or fish - it comes with rice flour cakes and a ginger dipping sauce and it’s best eaten between September and January when it’s in season.” Xue also recommends people try sweet and sour mandarin fish, which is crispy deep-fried freshwater fish, uniquely sliced to look like the fruit it is named after.

He says other must-eats are shallow fried pork buns, Shanghai noodle soup and xiaolongbao (soup dumplings). Shanghai has a large Muslim population and Xue says restaurants run by people from this community often do the best pan-fried beef dumplings. If you like sweet treats, he recommends trying nian gao (Shanghai rice cakes), made using short and long-grain rice and flavoured with anything from red bean paste to vanilla, and are also gluten and dairy-free.

Jason Kim, Tokki

Supplied Jason Kim says the Korean culinary scene is diverse.

Jason Kim is the owner of Tokki in Milford. He came to New Zealand in 2001 from Korea and has worked as a chef in restaurants such as Cassia and Sidart before setting up his own place showcasing modern Korean food.

“The Korean culinary scene is so diverse,” says Kim. “There is traditional and modern and there’s everything from market street snacks to high-end dining experiences.” If his friends visit Korea, he gives them these recommendations. “Visitors should try Pyeongyang-style cold noodles as they are part of our big culture whether it’s summer or winter. Woo Lae Oak in Seoul is my favourite for this. It’s been around since 1946 and their table side grilled bulgogi is a perfect match with buckwheat noodles.”

And of course, they have to have Korean BBQ. “You can get it everywhere, but I love Geumdwaeji Sikdang in Seoul, in particular. I think they serve up the best pork in Korea, and it comes with so many varieties of banchan (side dishes). It’s one of those places where there’s a professional cook to cook at your table (at many Korean BBQ eateries you cook yourself at a grill built into the table), so you can just sit back and enjoy.”

And if you visit Busan in the South, Kim says you can’t leave without trying Dwaeji-gukbap, the local soul food - slices of tender pork meat piled up on a bed of rice, all submerged in consommé-like clear and deep pork broth. “I always go to Okdongsik to get it. It's so good.”