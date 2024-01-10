The world's top 10 places to eat in 2024

Ben Groundwater is a Sydney-based travel writer, columnist and author with more than 20 years' experience.

Singapore Edition, Singapore

One of the brightest stars of the Sydney food scene and recently crowned Good Food Guide Chef of the Year, Josh Niland, has made his first foray overseas with the flagship restaurant at the new Singapore Edition hotel.

Niland, known for his innovative and sustainable approach to cooking with fish at Sydney restaurants Saint Peter and Petermen, is running a steakhouse-style restaurant, Fysh, at Edition. Though, of course, plenty of his steaks will be sourced from the ocean. Next year will be a busy one for Niland, who is also set to throw the doors open on a new boutique hotel project, The Grand National, in Sydney’s Paddington, and move Saint Peter to the new premises. See editionhotels.com, and saintpeter.com.au.

Noma, Copenhagen

Is this the death throes for fine-dining culture worldwide? Or just the closing of a very famous restaurant? Only time will tell. What we know for sure is that 2024 is the final year of existence for Noma, Danish chef Rene Redzepi’s widely lauded Copenhagen restaurant.

In explaining the closure, Redzepi has cited the unsustainability of the fine-dining model – and, given the global influence his eatery has enjoyed over the past 15 or so years, that’s likely to have wider implications.

For those who would like one last chance to eat Redzepi’s epic cuisine, you will have to beg, steal or borrow to nab a reservation. For everyone else, the new Noma Projects is producing a range of consume-at-home items such as “smoked mushroom garum” and “corn yuzu hot sauce”. See noma.dk

Dresling Jens/AP 2024 is the last year to eat at Danish restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, before it closes to become a test kitchen for food innovation and the development of new flavours. (File photo)

Orange F.O.O.D. Week, NSW

There are some seriously great food festivals popping up regularly on the Australian calendar – like the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, Tasting Australia in Adelaide, the Truffle Kerfuffle in Manjimup, Western Australia, and Gourmet Escape in Perth and Margaret River to name a few.

The longest running, and some would say still the most charming and enjoyable, is Orange F.O.O.D. Week. Taking place in April 2024, this 10-day festival brings together Orange’s best chefs, growers, winemakers and other culinary artisans for a series of food- and wine-focused events. It’s the best excuse you could ask for to travel out to the NSW west. See orangefoodweek.com.au

Lima, Peru

Not only did Lima score four eateries in the 2023 World’s 50 Best restaurants list – more than Tokyo, Paris or New York – but the Peruvian capital’s star fine-diner, Central, was crowned the world’s number one. That has marked Peru as a serious destination for food-obsessed travellers, and there has never been a better time to visit.

Of course, you should visit the 50 Best inclusions: Central, helmed by Virgilio Martinez; Kjolle, under the guidance of Martinez’s wife, Pia Leon; Maido, the Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant run by Mitsuharu Tsumura; and Mayta, a work of artistic brilliance by Jaime Pesaque. But don’t miss Lima’s more affordable restaurant scene too, where the country’s passion for food is on full display. See peru.travel

Supplied A dish from Central Restaurant in Peru

Adelaide Hills, SA

Australia has more than 60 designated wine regions – that’s incredible, given Italy has only 20 and France has 11. Clearly, we live in a serious wine-producing nation, and with those 60 disparate regions spread across six states it can be difficult to know where to focus your attention.

Our choice for 2024 is Adelaide Hills, a region that might not have the gravitas of nearby Barossa Valley or McLaren Vale, but is one of the most exciting in Australia in terms of the quality of wine being produced, plus its restaurant and accommodation scene is quickly catching up. Call in for tastings at Shaw + Smith and Murdoch Hill, have lunch at The Lane, spend the night at Mount Lofty House, and we’re certain you will agree. See southaustralia.com

Pizza Village, Naples

All you have to do is read the title and you’re hooked, right? Pizza Village. In Naples. What more could you want? And this annual event really is as good as it sounds. For one week every June, the Lungomare Caracciolo, the long promenade hugging Naples’ seashore, is turned into “Pizza Village”, where hundreds of Neapolitan “pizzaioli” set up shop and churn out the local speciality to more than a million people.

There’s live entertainment too, plus conferences if you’re in the industry. Really though, the star is the pizza, and if you want to be in Naples for the festival you should book accommodation now because the city gets very busy. See visitnaples.eu

Ultra-high-end Japan

There’s a part of Japan that for most of us just doesn’t exist, a class of restaurant that visitors just don’t have access to. These are the ultra-high-end fine-diners, the legendary sushi bars and kaiseki joints where you have to know the chef, or be very good friends with a regular customer, to have any chance of scoring a booking. These are, essentially, impossible restaurants. Except, they’re not.

Plan Japan is an Australian tour agency run by Rachel Lang, who has the right contacts, who knows the right chefs to score those bookings. Her tours visit the likes of Amamoto, Sushi Saito and Sushi Ryujiro – impossible restaurants, the ultra-high-end. But not impossible to everyone. See planjapan.com.au

Supplied Brae Restaurant in Victoria, Australia

Regional Victoria

There is so much good food to be had outside the Melbourne city limits in Victoria, and with a car, an appetite and a whole lot of free time, you can eat and drink incredibly well here. Of course there’s Brae, chef Dan Hunter’s celebrated fine-diner in Birregurra.

But then don’t forget Chauncy, the gorgeous pan-European restaurant in Heathcote. And the Lake House in Daylesford. And Moonah, the intimate eatery in Connewarre. And Tedesca Osteria in Red Hill. And Wickens in Dunkeld. And that’s not to mention the slew of incredibly good, more casual restaurants, wine bars, produce shops, wineries, farmers markets and more, spread throughout the state. See visitvictoria.com

San Sebastian Gastronomika, Spain

There’s no bad time of year to be in San Sebastian, the culinary hotspot on the north coast of Spain. However, true foodie adventurers should plan to be in town in October for the annual Gastronomika, a congress of star chefs from around the world. Though the event itself is for industry members only, San Sebastian is buzzing during this three-day festival, with food producers from around Spain setting up stalls open to the public, local restaurants putting on special events and the chance to spot some of the biggest names in world food enjoying the culinary marvels of this part of the world. See sansebastiangastronomika.com

Andie Moore/Robin Ball/Stuff Award-winning chef Giulio Sturla runs a tiny, six-seat “test kitchen” in Lyttelton, that has no set hours, no set menu, no set wine list, and takes bookings via “tickets” that are released at random intervals. (File photo)

Mapu Test Kitchen, Christchurch

Chilean chef Giulio Sturla is a man with big ambitions. The cook is not just intent on reinventing the restaurant experience – he wants to change the way people think about food itself. And he’s on his way.

Sturla runs a tiny, six-seat “test kitchen” in Lyttelton, an establishment that has no set hours, no set menu, no set wine list, and takes bookings via “tickets” that are released at random intervals.

His food is hyper-local and sustainable, foraged from the local area or sourced from ethical farmers and fishers. And the taste, the flavours, the balance of textures, is world-class. This is a revolution you want to be part of. See mapu.co.nz

