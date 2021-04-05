Queen Charlotte Track: Never done a multi-day tramp? Start with this one

There was strong support for the Queen Charlotte Track to become a Great Walk last year (video first published in December 2020)

From the Milford and Routeburn to the mighty Te Araroa Trail, New Zealand abounds in epic tramps that will knock your socks off.

Before you tackle these tougher trails -- or if you’re a seasoned tramper like me simply want a break from carrying a heavy pack -- take an easier multi-day walk along the Queen Charlotte Track in the picturesque Marlborough Sounds.

Clarissa Hirst Pack a hat and plenty of sunscreen for this walk, as you’ll be soaking up a lot of sun.

A scenic sojourn through the Sounds

The Queen Charlotte Track is a walking and mountain biking track that meanders its way along the Queen Charlotte and Kenepuru Sounds for just over 70km. Speedy trampers can complete it in three days, but I recommend spacing it out over four or five. A longer time frame will help you soak in the history, landscapes and wildlife at your own pace.

Clarissa Hirst Tranquil Ship Cove is worth exploring before you set off on your walk.

The track is well-marked and shouldn’t be too taxing for those with a reasonable level of fitness. It’s hard enough to make you feel accomplished at the end of each day, yet there are plenty of easier sections to balance out the steeper ones. Plus you’re never far away from a scenic lookout or a sandy bay where you can take a refreshing dip.

Along the way, you’ll weave along forested coastal trails and over the top of scenic ridgetops. You’ll notice a distinct contrast between the deep blue colour of Queen Charlotte Sound’s waters and the lighter turquoise hue of the shallower Kenepuru Sound.

When the sun’s out, the vibrant colours are nothing short of spellbinding.

Things to see along the way

From scenic lookout points to native wildlife and even pubs, there’s plenty to enjoy along this track:

Meretoto/Ship Cove: Wander around this historically significant spot with connections to Kupe and Captain Cook and enjoy its tranquil setting before your walk.

Eatwells Lookout - This lookout with views out to both Sounds is a short detour off the main track and makes for a perfect lunch or snack stop.

Ōnahau Lookout - According to my Lonely Planet guide, this was “the best viewpoint of the entire trip”. Unfortunately, it was raining and completely overcast when we went up, but on a good day I’m sure it’s worthwhile.

Nature: Keep your eyes and ears peeled for tūī, weka, bellbirds and kererū and enjoy wandering amongst rimu, native beech, mānuka, nīkau palms and kānuka trees.

Clarissa Hirst The views along this track are magical, and a welcome reward for those uphill climbs.

Wine and dine along the track

No need for tasteless dehydrated meals on the Queen Charlotte Track. You can enjoy proper restaurant food at the lodges and wash them down with top-notch Marlborough wine.

You don’t need to be staying at a lodge to take advantage of its dining. My friend Sarah and I enjoyed a refreshing drink and meal in the sunshine at Furneaux Lodge on our second day before continuing on to our accommodation for the night.

Some places require you to book in advance if you want breakfast, a packed lunch or dinner prepared, and if you want to do without the hassle of preparing your own food it’s well worth doing. We did a mix of our own meals and lodge meals.

A word of caution: You’ll encounter many curious wekas on the track who may creep up on you unawares fossicking for treats. Guard your food carefully or you may find it mysteriously disappears...

Clarissa Hirst No need for heavy packs on this trip. Bags are collected each morning for transportation to your next place of accommodation.

Luggage dropped at your door

Another reason the Queen Charlotte Track is great for first-time multi-day hikers is its bag transport service. Just carry what you need for the day with you -- everything else can be thrown into a larger bag (max 15kgs) that is transported to your next place of accommodation. We were travelling over New Year, so I even packed a dress, heels and makeup -- items I assure you do not usually appear on my packing list!

Each morning we’d leave out our bags for collection, walk the track with our day packs, and find our bags waiting for us outside or in our room by the time we arrived at our next stop.

Many first-timers find carrying heavy packs to be a downside of longer walks. The bag transport service means you can get your body used to walking greater distances before adding the extra challenge of weight.

Clarissa Hirst Mahana Lodge, a relaxing retreat in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds.

Hot showers and comfy beds

While there are DOC and private campsites for those happy to rough it, there are plenty of more comfortable options if you want to treat yourself. Here’s where we stayed:

Piwaka Lodge: This cosy backpackers in Picton is an affordable night’s sleep for before and after the hike. Host Nicci cooks a delicious porridge for breakfast. More info: piwakalodge.nz

Miners Camp & Farmstay: A campsite and farmhouse amongst an orchard, offering tent sites, cabins and hostel-style rooms. Home-cooked meals are available, using sustainable produce and veggies from the garden. More info: minerscamp.co.nz

Mahana Lodge: Relax on a beanbag or lounge chair on this lodge’s grassy lawn facing the water, while tūī flit amongst the flax and wekas forage for worms. A short walk away lies a small waterfall and glow worm cave, and the communal Chef’s Table Dinner is an absolute must. More info: mahanalodge.co.nz

The Portage: A waterfront lodge with magical views and a delicious restaurant menu. More info: theportage.co.nz

Sarah Preston. The Queen Charlotte Track is a 71km track from Ship Cove to Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds, and will take you 3-5 days.

What to take with you

There’s a Four Square and Fresh Choice in Picton where you can pick up supplies.

In your day pack:

Water: Bring a 2-3L water bladder so you don’t need to reach for a drink bottle throughout the day.

Food: High-energy snacks such as protein bars or trail mix/scroggin’, along with other meals if you plan to cook your own food.

Sunscreen and hat: There’s plenty of sunshine in this part of NZ, so protect your skin.

Warm and waterproof layers: The weather can turn, even in the notoriously pleasant Top of the South, so make sure you’re prepared for rain and cooler conditions.

Pack cover: To keep the contents of your day pack dry if it starts to rain.

First aid kit: In addition to a basic first aid kit, I recommend packing an emergency blanket. A Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) can provide extra peace of mind.

In your large bag:

Change of clothes for campsites/lodges

Toiletries

Jandals/comfortable shoes

Togs and a towel

Food and snacks for upcoming days

Should you decide to camp, you’ll also need to pack cookware, a gas container, matches/a lighter, a sleeping bag and mat and tent.

Make sure your walking footwear is comfortable, sturdy and has been worn in. Clothing-wise, choose light, breathable materials that wick away moisture.

If you’ve been considering doing a multi-day tramp for a while but never taken the plunge, give this track a try. After finishing her first multi-day walk in New Zealand, Sarah’s already planning her next one, and I reckon you will be too.

Fact file

Cougar Line’s Round Trip Track Pass ($105 adult/$60 child) includes return ferry transfers from Picton plus bag transport to your accommodation each day. Visit cougarline.co.nz.

You’ll need to purchase a Queen Charlotte Track Land Cooperative (QCTLC) Pass ($25). Get it online at qctlc.com or from the iSITE in Picton.

For more info on the Queen Charlotte Track, visit qctrack.co.nz.