Royal-themed walks and tramps to explore this weekend

With the long weekend to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II coming up, many Kiwis will be taking the opportunity to leave their homes to enjoy the great outdoors.

While it is looking like a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise, there are still plenty of options for short hikes or longer tramps through our stunning scenery.

As a bonus, this weekend is also the start of daylight saving meaning the days will be getting longer.

Many tracks and hut names in Aotearoa have been inspired by the Queen and the royals, so here are seven around the country to check out.

North Island

Queen Elizabeth Park tracks, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington

Hugely popular with families, with many accessible tracks for wheelchairs and prams, this large park has a wide range of options to get outdoors, whether it is passing through wetlands, dunes or paddocks.

One to check out is Te Ara o Whareroa, which is an easy shared track that traverses 6km across the dunelands of the Kāpiti Coast. The trail extends from Queen Elizabeth Park in Paraparaumu all the way through to Tilley Road in Paekākāriki.

One quick word of warning, most tracks are shared with cyclists, horses, or both, so be aware.

Ali Middleton/Supplied The Colonial Knob Walk is a great option for older children.

Colonial Knob (Rangituhi) Walk, Porirua

If the Wellington region is experiencing one of its famed “good days”, then this summit walk is a great option.

From the 468m peak, visitors can see the Kaikōura Ranges in the south up to Mt Taranaki in the north-west. There are three routes up to Rangituhi/Colonial Knob, taking between three and five hours, and it’s a great option if you have older children.

Campermate/Supplied Some views from the top of the Duke's Nose (Kaiaraara Rocks) Track.

Duke’s Nose (Kaiaraara Rocks) track, Northland

A great place to check out the views of Whangaroa Harbour is from Duke’s Nose look out.

Although it's only a short track, it’s a bit of a steep climb to the top, but the vistas are worth it. It takes about 45 minutes one way.

Sarah Srayko/Supplied The Queen Charlotte Sound is one of this country’s biggest gems.

South Island

Queen Charlotte Sound walking tracks, Marlborough

Probably the first track you think of in New Zealand when you say the word “royal”, the Queen Charlotte Sound is one of this country’s biggest gems.

Whether it’s a short 10-minute stroll or a five-day tramp, this stunning part of Aotearoa winds through lush native bush which opens up into brilliant coastal views.

For a shorter option, take the 45-minute loop of the Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve Walk which offers a stunning walk through forests with views of the Pelorus River. It is wheelchair accessible up until the swing bridge.

Mount Royal Route, Mt Richmond, Marlborough

This isn’t one for beginners! An 8-hour trek sees trampers climb to the summit of Mount Royal at 1366m. Once above the bush line, there are no markers. Also to note, there are no water sources on this track.

This is one you can bring your best mate on four legs with you. Dogs are allowed with a DOC permit only. Contact the relevant DOC office to obtain a permit. Just remember to bring them lots of water and snacks.

Royal Hut, South Canterbury

One with actual royal history is this humble hut in South Canterbury.

Reportedly visited by Princess Anne and the then-Prince Charles as children, this basic hut with eight bunks and a small fireplace is a welcoming sight after tackling the Two Thumbs track, which is part of the Te Araroa Trail.

Kings Creek Hut, Kahurangi National Park

This is the first hut (fit for a king) along the Wangapeka Track from the carpark. Make it either a day walk or an overnight trip. It’s a standard 20-bunk hut and it's first come, first served.

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council