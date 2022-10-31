Meet Coda, the 'amazing adventure' dog who laps up New Zealand's backcountry

When Emma Gregg went searching for a new four-legged friend a few years ago, little did she know she was about to find her perfect backcountry companion.

Coda was just an eight-week-old border collie pup when she came into Gregg’s world.

Now seven years later, the two are inseparable as they travel around the country, and Coda has become the “most amazing adventure dog”, and, of course, a social media star.

For Gregg, the love of the outdoors started at a young age, having grown up on the Kāpiti Coast, before settling in Manawatū.

“I spent plenty of time as a kid wandering around with my horse and dog but fairly close to home on scrubland and on the beach. I could see the Tararua Range from my house. I always wanted to know what was over that hill, and then the next and then the next,” she told Stuff Travel.

“I've had a dog (or several) with me since I was about 10 years old and most of the time I prefer to wander with just my dog(s). I love the bush on a good day as many do, but I also really, really love the wild of crazy wind on the Tararua tops, the smell of the bush in the rain and how different everything looks in the snow.”

EMMA GREGG Emma Gregg and Coda work well together.

Gregg, who has been involved in NZ Dog Agility for most of her life, had initially planned for Coda to just become an agility dog “but she has turned out to be the most amazing adventure dog”.

“Most dogs you can teach to be tramping companions, but some are just naturally at home in the backcountry. Coda is a natural. She is amazingly talented at sketchy ridgelines and continues to blow me away with her ability to climb and balance. She is totally comfortable with heights and happy to cross wire swings bridges even in high wind.”

Importantly the two work well together.

Rhyva van Onselen Scramble at your own speed to win a doggie bandanna and certificate

“Our relationship and ability to communicate means that she is very effective at route finding for me, especially off track.

“She is a pleasure to walk with as she's been taught to stick to the track and within my sight, she never runs off and doesn't scavenge, so it's incredibly relaxing to walk with her, she provides companionship with no expectations, she's just happy to be out walking with me.”

Of course this being 2022, Coda is also a bit of a social media star. Her adventures are catalogued on Instagram, and she has plenty of fans.

“It's pretty common for people to recognise her, especially in the Tararua Ranges, she's been in several tramping club trip reports and featured in other blogs, websites.

“I've even had someone run up to us while walking along the Palmerston North river walkway just to meet her. I'm nowhere near as famous!” laughed Gregg.

EMMA GREGG Coda is now joined by Alpine.

The duo are now joined on their hikes by another border collie, Alpine. Not quite the natural in the wilderness that Coda is, she “loves it all the same”.

Gregg is well aware that dogs need to be constantly monitored in New Zealand’s unique landscape, but she urges fellow owners to give tramping a try, and just follow the basic rules.

“Get really strong basic training and a great relationship before you head out. Also make sure you are heading into a dog friendly area.

EMMA GREGG Coda "blows me away with her ability to climb and balance".

“We have an amazingly unique land with plenty of native flora and fauna found nowhere else. It is your responsibility as an owner to protect your dog from the environment and the environment from your dog, this is only possible if you have solid basic training. Also, while you and I may love dogs, other people for various reasons may not, this should be respected, dogs in the backcountry shouldn't be annoying to other people that you may encounter.

“Build up your fitness and skills together, don't measure your adventures against anyone else's, it needs to be fun, and it is your own journey, how far or long other people are going doesn't matter, you're out there, doing it in our spectacular country, that's all that matters.”