Don't become a statistic: How to avoid injury while tramping

The video is launched in time for summer and focuses on helping both domestic and international walkers.

While the weather hasn’t exactly been playing ball this summer, there are still plenty of people who have been out and about in the great Kiwi backcountry.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already been enjoying the great outdoors or are planning to go on a summer tramp.

But while the vast majority of hikes and walks pass off without an incident, there will be those who will experience some form of pain.

Using historical search and rescue (SAR) data, the NZ Mountain Safety Council believe more than 3000 incidents will be logged, from minor ankle rolls to much more serious accidents.

READ MORE:

* Taking the sting out of summer: How to deal with pesky wasps

* Four backcountry huts to see in the New Year sunrise

* No summer holiday plans? Try these backcountry huts and campsites



It expects 1800 minor injuries, 1200 classed as moderate, while another 160 will be severe.

The research also said that SAR should expect 170 callouts involving about 270 trampers, hunters, mountain bikers, mountaineers or trail runners, and that the Tongariro Alpine Crossing will prove to be the tramp which will need the most support.

So with that in mind, the Mountain Safety Council is encouraging people to be tramp-ready to avoid any injuries and callouts.

123RF Hundreds and thousands of people have either already been enjoying the great outdoors or are planning a summer tramp (file photo).

1. Choose a walk/track/trip that is suitable for you and your group

Don’t get too ambitious and if you are in a group, remember your companions may have a range of fitness and experience levels. Check the length and difficulty of the walk, and as ever, look at the weather forecast before heading off.

2. Most injuries occur on uneven or loose terrain

Descents such as the one from Red Crater on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing can cause a multitude of injuries. Be vigilant at all times and move with care and attention. Remember to place your feet with consideration or caution, especially on loose rocks, wet ground or over tree roots.

Also don’t rush, take your time. When descending on loose rocks, face directly out from the slope and push your heels in with each step

3. Protect your ankles and knees

Before you head out do some light stretches to warm up the ankles and knees. Leave the jandals behind and wear comfortable and worn-in boots. While you should not skimp on the essentials (see below), also don’t put in the kitchen sink into your packs. And if you see one of your companions or fellow trampers struggling over fallen logs and rough terrain, help them out.

4. Falls can happen anytime

Thankfully people are generally wary of being too close to cliff faces and bluffs, however it is the small falls from a metre or two that are much more common and can cause injuries. Just be self-aware and vigilant, ask yourself “what would happen if I slipped here?”

5. Pack the essentials, every time

Don’t do overboard with your pack, but do include:

A waterproof jacket.

Multiple warm layers, like thermals and fleece, are better than one big jacket.

Leave the cotton clothes at home. When wet they take heat away from your body.

Carry plenty of water. Pack at least 2 litres for a full day walk.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council