Walking a fine line: Is it called tramping or is it hiking?

For such a small word, ‘tramp’ certainly has quite a few diverse meanings.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as a ‘vagrant’ or ‘foot traveller’, an ‘iron plate to protect the sole of a shoe’ and ‘a ship not making regular trips but taking cargo when and where it offers and to any port’. It is also famously ‘a woman of loose morals’.

But here in New Zealand, and only in New Zealand, tramping means getting out in the great outdoors and exploring the vast backcountry.

But new research has shown that the term is beginning to slip in popularity. The Mountain Safety Council (MSC) examined searches on Google from within New Zealand over the last few years and found that tramping is now lagging behind the upstart, hiking.

From 2012, the blue line of tramping is clearly in front, but as the decade wore on, hiking closed the gap and then opened up a commanding lead.

So does that mean that in a generation or so, tramping will disappear from the Kiwi vernacular?

The origins of the word tramping

For author Shaun Barnett there is one man who almost single-handily pushed tramping into the Kiwi consciousness, Frederick Vosseler. He was one of the co-founders of the Tararua Tramping Club in 1919.

Barnett, who literally co-wrote the book on the subject called Tramping: A New Zealand History, said the formation of the club was a key moment in the history of outdoor activities in Aotearoa.

While the word tramping, meaning to tread heavily, had appeared in newspapers in the late 1800s it wasn’t until the club formation that it became nationwide.

“The timing was probably significant. We are talking 1919, so just after the First World War. Men had been overseas and faced trauma and had come back to perhaps find solace in the mountains and bush,” said Barnett. “There was an emerging sense of identity and nationhood after that chaos, so I think they very deliberately picked this peculiarly New Zealand term of tramping ... there is a bit of Kiwi pride.”

Tararua was a template for how to form a tramping club and Vosseler was “very influential” by travelling the country to encourage more to establish.

“Vosseler was very much an Evangelist for the movement spreading nationwide and the way the club operated gave a model for other clubs to follow. It was a very key moment in the development of organised recreation.”

And despite what some may think, hiking isn’t quite the new kid on the block.

“I understand some people who are thinking that hiking is an Americanism creeping in and don’t like that. But it’s interesting that ... there were hiking clubs in New Zealand in the 1920s and 30s but they didn’t survive. The term is not unknown.”

Passionate support for tramping

To gain a sense of how much support there is for tramping, I posted a message in the Facebook group Tramping in New Zealand asking how the community felt that more people were searching for hiking. It garnered hundreds of comments.

By a wide margin people felt a deep connection with tramping.

“I treasure words unique to NZ, don't want them to be lost through assimilation to UK or US English,” was one comment.

A Canadian expat added: “I actually love the term tramping because when I started doing bushwalks here you really do ‘tramp’ down the track. I love the word and I think NZ should be proud of it being unique.”

While some thought there was little difference between tramping and hiking, a large consensus felt the terms mean different things.

One commentator summed it up. “Whenever I hear or read the word hiking in NZ I think of a day walk but when someone mentions tramping I envision walking through rugged terrain with a backpack (possibly with an overnight stay).”

For vlogger and blogger Michelle Green her usage of hiking over tramping is more work-related.

“My main reason for using the hiking terminology more than the other has been specifically for SEO (search engine optimisation) .... simply because it's what people are searching for,” said Green.

“That being said, I'm far more likely to use the ‘tramping’ terminology when I'm either out on the trails, chatting with a bunch of Kiwi trampers at a hut, or talking to my Kiwi friends about my plans for the weekend. That's because we (New Zealanders) get it. And I think it's quite nice to have something that we can treasure and revere in a way that foreigners perhaps can't.”

Even those at the Mountain Safety Council are divided on the terms.

A spokesperson said the “general team consensus is that the two words are interchangeable and it doesn’t really matter what word is used, the outcome is the same”.

“For most of the staff there is more of an emotional connection to the word ‘tramping’, while for others they relate more to 'hiking', and this split occasionally sparks some good-natured banter and discussion in the MSC office. On a professional level, when MSC is developing resources or preparing public safety campaigns and messaging, we approach the terminology from a user perspective, that is 'who are we targeting and what word do they most typically associate with?' This approach guides whether we use the term tramping, hiking, or walking.”

MSC uses the word tramping to cover all short walks, day walks and multi-day adventures, however, as the general public are “the people we are actively trying to keep safe” and they are more frequently using the term hiking, the organisation uses both words.

“A great example of this was in naming Plan My Walk - we landed on 'walk' to appeal to the broad audience of target users, whether they consider themselves trampers or hikers, they're all walking.”

Will tramping survive?

Dr Simon Overall, who is a lecturer in the Linguistics Department of English & Linguistics at the University of Otago, said that Kiwis have a strong passion about what makes them different to other countries.

“The language you grow up with is a very visceral kind of feeling and it does feel like a personal attack when people start saying things differently,” said Overall.

“So there’s a real strong identity that New Zealand, in particular, that’s a little bit embedded in the culture just due to the colonial history and the geographical factors and so on. Obviously it’s always under threat from overseas English because there is constant communication from US media throughout our lives, Australianisms and so on creep in. It’s a big old mix of colloquial terms and for those ones that are specifically New Zealand, people do feel attacked and get quite incensed.”

He added that other Kiwisms like jandals, togs and bach or crib aren’t at any particular risk of disappearing, but he noted that while there was no danger of tramping becoming extinct, there was a “likelihood” that it may be used less frequently.

“Language is constantly changing, new terms arise and old terms drop out of use. It will probably be the case that there will be fewer words developing that are specifically New Zealand English. But even then we get expressions such as ‘sweet as’, which is relatively recent. It's not a word but is an expression that has arisen as a New Zealand thing and once it is a marker of identity then these things spread a lot.”

His colleague at the University of Otago, Dr Hunter Hatfield, said people are bombarded now with new language and terms through media and the internet, but the difference from the past is in its “repetition”.

“In the 60s there were mystery novels from the UK, from the States, from Ireland, that were all read here. But then you put the book down, you don’t hear those terms again for a while. Now every time you are on social media, or go on Twitter, every single day you are living in a mix of different English languages.”

So while the term tramping may slip further it is unlikely to disappear any time soon.

And one comment on the tramping Facebook group pretty much summed it up: “To be fair I don't really care what it's called, stop wasting time debating it and throw a pack on and get out and enjoy our beautiful native bush, rivers, hills and mountains.”