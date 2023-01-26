Dead Dog Hut? Boo Boo Hut? Some of the weirdest backcountry names

There are hundreds of huts big and small dotted around New Zealand.

From the more luxurious to the rather basic, these havens are a godsend for trampers in the backcountry, especially with our ever-changing weather.

But with close to 1000 huts to choose from, some of these refuges have been gifted names that certainly are head-scratchers.

Here are just seven of the most unusual.

Not named because someone saw a young animated bear, or because someone fell over and needed a little bit of sympathy, this basic four-bunk hut reportedly got its name because of a food drop which went wrong in the 1950s.

One theory suggests a supply of cheese and jam was dropped in the wrong area next to the hut, so the organisers made a ‘boo boo’. However, remotehut.co.nz said that version may be incorrect as “the NZMS13 map from 1919 already has the creek next to the Hut named as Booboo Creek”.

Hugh van Noorden Boo Boo Hut is a basic four-bunker.

Taking a more literal meaning, this one is pretty self-explanatory.

Also going literal, and not in a good way, is this standard six-bunk hut in the Hawke's Bay region.

Built in 1959, the unusual name is allegedly because several dogs used by deer cullers at the hut died from distemper, a contagious and serious disease that can affect dogs.

Not a case of fat-shaming but more a case of Americanisation. The bay was possibly named after the granitoid rocks found here, which are called doughboys in America. A standard eight-bunk hut overlooks it.

The bay was also the setting for one of the most intriguing ‘outsider’ stories to capture the public imagination in this country, when Japanese overstayer Keiko Agatsuma made the area her home in the late 1970s.

Christmas Village Hut, Stewart Island/Rakiura

The first warning on the DOC website about this 12-bunk hut: “There is no village at or near the hut.” The second warning is there is also a nearby hunters hut which has six bunks.

It’s the nearby bay that is puzzlingly named Christmas Village. One theory is that the beach got its name after whalers or sealers gifted the local Māori clothing and that "they must have thought it was Christmas". Another is that it was the original name of an 1830s whaling station.

Jane Solly/Supplied Asbestos Cottage became home to reclusive couple Annie and Henry Chaffey.

This basic four-bunk hut has a lot of history. It was prospectors searching for asbestos in the Cobb Valley Mountains that built the cottage in 1897.

The tiny building eventually became home to reclusive couple Annie and Henry Chaffey, who lived here remotely for more than 40 years.

Benjamin Pigott Bog Inn Hut is ‘rustic’.

Certainly one of the more ‘rustic’ huts on the list, this four-bunker in the Pureora Forest Park was built to house scientists who were studying the nearby mountain mire known as ‘The Bog’.

Wherever you go, follow the New Zealand Land Safety Code to ensure a safe and enjoyable adventure:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council

