Get out into nature this long Easter weekend: Here are 7 tracks to try

Easter has certainly snuck up on a lot of people this year; it’s a bit crazy to think we are in April already.

With school holidays also just around the corner, outdoor lovers have plenty of opportunity to get out and about into nature with the whānau.

It’s a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise this weekend so as usual it's best to check ahead of time before putting on those hiking boots.

However if the weather gods are smiling, here are seven to choose from around Aotearoa.

Note: For those wanting to explore tracks in the cyclone-hit regions of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, it is recommended you check the track in Plan My Walk before heading out. It has up-to-date track alerts on closures and access.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Fiordland is home to many impressive hikes.

Lake Marian Falls Track, Fiordland

This one may need a bit of effort to get there, but if you happen to be in Fiordland then this easy walk is well worth a detour.

Found along the Milford Rd, the 1.2km return track is great for the whole family to explore, even the small ones. Cross a swing bridge over the Hollyford River, and along the track to the falls and viewpoint.

A great one for families or beginners, the Mount Robert Circuit is a loop track around the northern face of Pourangahau/Mount Robert to the Bushline Hut.

Sitting on the tree line at 1280m, the hut offers stunning views over Lake Rotoiti and across to the St Arnaud Range.

Often done as a day walk with a lunch stop at the hut, this is a great overnight tramp for families with children or new trampers.

Benmore Peninsula Walk, Waitaki Valley

This 4km circuit track boasts a stunning view across Lake Benmore, and on a good day views of Aoraki/Mt Cook in the distance.

Starting at the trail head above the Benmore Dam, the track takes you through exotic forest before reaching the lookout point.

After enjoying the view, follow the rest of the track back down to the carpark.

DOC/Supplied Holly Hut on Taranaki Maunga has 32 bunks.

Holly Hut, Egmont National Park, Taranaki

A popular pitstop on the slopes of Mt Taranaki, Holly Hut is great for exploring the national park.

Just 7km from the North Egmont Visitor Centre, the Holly Hut track takes you around the mountain to the 32-bunk serviced hut. You will be rewarded with spectacular views around the maunga.

There’s plenty to explore nearby including the Ahukawakawa Swamp and the Bells Falls.

Till Klima The iconic lighthouse at Cape Brett in the Bay of Islands.

Cape Brett Track, Northland

One of the more famous tracks in the country, this does require a bit of fitness and experience. Those who try the 16km Northland tramp will be rewarded with dramatic coastal views and native bush.

The track runs along the ridge through Māori-owned land before reaching conservation land at Deep Water Cove-Manawahuna for the last 6km of the track. If you have some stamina you can take the hour-return side-track down to Deep Water Cove, where you can enjoy a refreshing swim and snorkel.

Bookings are required if you want to use the Cape Brett Hut, so plan ahead.

Forks Flat Track, Southland

One for the families is this easy hour walk north of Invercargill. The 3.6km loop takes you through native forest of matai and kahikatea alongside the Dunsdale stream and passing a small waterfall.

The first section of the track to the waterfall is buggy friendly.

Butterfly Creek, Wellington

Proving that not all walks are remote is this family-friendly track near Wellington CBD.

Starting from Eastbourne, the walk boasts views spanning across Wellington Harbour on the initial climb, before descending through native bush into Butterfly Creek.

Pack lunch and snacks to carry in and enjoy at the picnic tables overlooking the creek.

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council