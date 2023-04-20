Frustration as trampers try to book Milford Track on opening morning of sales

The Milford Track is New Zealand's best-known Great Walk - for good reason.

The annual lolly scramble to book a place on one of New Zealand’s Great Walks has begun for the 2023/24 season, and it seems to have been a frustrating start.

Trampers are taking to social media to complain that the system has crashed repeatedly on them since bookings opened at 9.30am.

The opening dates for bookings are staggered and up first is the most in-demand one of them all, the Milford Track.

A post on the DOC website warned: “We are experiencing issues on the booking system, please keep trying and be patient.”

In the past 6000–7000 users have jumped online from the moment bookings open.

“Last season the Milford Track was close to fully booked well within half an hour of opening for the upcoming Great Walks season. Across the entire Great Walks season there is only space for just around 7500 people total to walk the Milford Track,” DOC said in a statement.

“Cancellations are released back into the system immediately, so it does pay to keep an eye out. It’s also worth checking back later on the opening day if you miss out – if users don’t complete a booking they’ve started it will be made available again. So sometimes even if it looks like the walk is completely full immediately after opening, there may be spaces available later in the morning.”

Evan Harding/Stuff The Milford Track is always in demand.

Earlier, Stuff Travel posted a guide on how to get a spot.

Do I have a hope of getting on the Milford Track?

Yes, and no. There are bound to be reports of it selling out in three minutes, or even quicker. But don’t despair quite yet.

Last year, while all available spaces were reserved within minutes, some spaces were subsequently cancelled or updated.

In some cases individuals from the same group will all try and get the best dates. If one succeeds, then the others won’t complete their bookings. Those spaces will then open back up after 25 minutes.

If you are really flexible, cancellations often crop up as the season continues as well.

Bookings for the Kepler Track open on April 26.

Be prepared for success, and failure

Don’t expect to log on a minute before booking opens and waltz into a hut booking. Get match-fit first.

DOC recommends creating your customer account in advance and use the latest versions of either Chrome or Firefox web browsers. Don't go wandering out the back garden during the middle of booking either, as losing connectivity part way through will often lead to the loss of that booking.

If you are really keen and open the booking screen prior to the specified opening time, you’ll need to hit that refresh button to see where there are spaces and to make your booking.

If you are booking for a group, have all the members' details handy.

And ultimately don't zero in on just one date. Have a range to choose from and think outside the busy times of New Year and long weekends.

If you don't succeed this time, there are plenty of other tramps available.

Will I be facing off against bots while booking?

DOC says no.

There have been rumours of dodgy bots taking up the spaces but DOC says that just isn’t true.

Independent bookings make up 93% of total bed-nights booked, while concessionaires such as guides and tourism agents are 4% of bookings and 3% are from school or community groups.

Those concessionaires have to enter into the booking system the names and details of each person booked before the start of their booking, and DOC says: “Yes, we do check to make sure rules are being followed.

”Some will try to get around the system by making speculative bookings or trying to on-sell their spots. Our investigations show this hasn’t been a significant issue to date, but we are onto this and have checks and balances in place to prevent it from happening.”

It’s not all about huts

In fact Milford and Paparoa are the only tracks where campsites aren’t provided.

If you are fit enough, and don’t mind schlepping your equipment with you, camping on a Great Walk could provide unforgettable moments in nature.

So when are the dates of the bookings?

Milford is first up on April 20 at 9.30am.

Then on April 26 it is the Kepler Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Rakiura Track and Whanganui Journey.

A day later it's the turn of Routeburn Track, Paparoa Track and Tongariro Northern Circuit.

On May 16, it is the Heaphy Track, but following extreme weather damage in 2022, the Heaphy Track can be booked from either end up to October 19, with the full track expected to be open later in the year.

Still waiting to be confirmed is Lake Waikaremoana, which is closed until at least April 30 due to flood damage. Check the Ngāi Tūhoe website for updates.

All the details for bookings can be found on the DOC website.