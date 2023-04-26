DOC 'incredibly frustrated' at postponing online bookings for Great Walks

The Abel Tasman Coast Track is one of the New Zealand Department of Conservation's Great Walks (video published October 2020).

The Department of Conservation has admitted it is “incredibly frustrated” at having to postpone this week’s release of tickets for the Great Walks due to ongoing IT issues.

The Kepler Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Rakiura Track and Whanganui Journey were due to go on sale at 9.30am on Wednesday, and the Routeburn Track, Paparoa Track and Tongariro Northern Circuit the following day. But shortly before tickets went on the sale on Wednesday morning, DOC posted online that sales were being postponed.

Last week it was forced to apologise when massive demand for Milford Track tickets crashed the system. Hundreds of trampers were left frustrated after not being able to access the booking system or having it crash midway through.

Cameron Hyland, booking services manager at DOC, said changes had been made to the system to avoid a repeat and there were assurances that the issue had been “resolved”.

Great South The Rakiura Track was due to go on sale on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, shortly before bookings were scheduled to open this morning, the vendor alerted us to another issue,” said Hyland.

“We decided to postpone the opening of the bookings, and closed the system temporarily so users were unable to book while we updated the online information.

“We are incredibly frustrated to have experienced another issue, and we know it’s been disappointing for many people who were ready to book this morning. However we believe we made the right decision postponing bookings, both to minimise ongoing frustration for users and to allow time for an investigation into the new issue.”

A response to a post on its Facebook group suggests the new booking dates will be in June.

“Bookings planned for 26 and 27 April will now open in June 2023. We will keen you updated on the dates and times. Our sincerest apologies for the delay,” said the post.