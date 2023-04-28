Here's when Great Walk bookings will open following this week's glitch

The Abel Tasman Coast Track is one of the New Zealand Department of Conservation's Great Walks (video published October 2020).

The Department of Conservation (DOC) says it will reopen Great Walk bookings for the upcoming season in mid-June after having to postpone this week’s release due to IT issues.

DOC said it was working with to resolve the fault with the booking system and apologised to those who had tried to book a Great Walk for the delay.

“We are very sorry for the frustrations people have met with when using our booking system recently, and the delay of Great Walk openings until mid-June,” DOC director of heritage and visitors Cat Wilson said.

“We understand how much our incredible Great Walks network means to people, and how keen they are to book their spots. We are very disappointed with the issues experienced with our booking system and we’re working closely with our IT vendor to fix it.”

DOC would confirm the exact opening dates on its website on May 31.

Great South The Rakiura Track is among those due to open for bookings.

The Kepler Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Rakiura Track, Whanganui Journey, Routeburn Track, Paparoa Track and Tongariro Northern Circuit were all due to open for bookings this week, but shortly before the first batch was due to go live, DOC posted that sales were being postponed.

It followed problems with bookings for the Milford Track – the most in-demand of the Great Walks – which opened last Thursday. Around 10,000 people logged in from New Zealand and overseas, only to find themselves subject to lengthy delays due to technical issues.

Bookings for Great Walks, huts and campsites in the current season, ending 30 June 2023, were unaffected and could still be booked where there is availability.