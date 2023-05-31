Going outdoors this King's Birthday weekend? Try these alternative tracks

The video focuses on helping both domestic and international walkers.

Temperatures may have dropped a bit since the last long weekend, but that’s no excuse to not get out and enjoy the great New Zealand outdoors.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

While some brave souls may still be planning multi-day tramps, others may prefer tracks that offer some of the best experiences done in a few hours, especially in the more limited daylight hours.

Here are five great alternative tracks to try this weekend.

Remember, always check the weather before you set out. If you're not feeling confident, or if it's pelting down, postpone till another weekend. There is bound to be some DIY around the house that needs doing instead. Better to be safe than sorry.

Gabriella Malamud Lake Matheson is a stunning part of the country.

Instead of the Copland Track, try Lake Matheson or Lake Gault tracks

You really can't get much more magical views than that of Aoraki/Mount Cook and Mount Tasman reflected on the still waters of Lake Matheson. The 4.4km loop track is a gentle walk that should take about 90 minutes for the longer option; a shorter 45-minute return track is also available.

For Lake Gault, there’s a gradual climb on a historical tramping track through ancient podocarp forest which provides panoramic views of Aoraki /Mount Cook. Again like Lake Matheson, if the weather is playing ball, you can see the mountains reflected in the lake.

Instead of the Southern Crossing in the Tararua Ranges, try the track to Powell Hut.

Powell Hut is one of the best spots in the country for panoramic views. Situated about 2km below Mt Holdsworth, it has stunning vistas over the Wairarapa countryside.

If you want to get there the easy way, use the Holdsworth road end to Powell Hut track. It’ll take about three-to-four hours, but the path is well maintained and easy-to-follow. One thing to note, the hut requires bookings if you are staying over.

Ali Middleton Lakehead Hut can be reached by several tracks.

Instead of the track to Angelus Hut, try Bushline Hut or Lakehead Hut

Angelus Hut is one of the most popular huts in Nelson Lakes National Park. Situated on the Travers Range between Lakes Rotoiti and Rotoroa, at this time of year snow is present for a lot of the season, so it’s best to check the MSC mountain weather camera for the current conditions.

If it’s not looking great then good alternatives are the tracks to Bushline Hut (check the NZAA for an avalanche forecast before going), and Lakehead Hut.

Bushline can be accessed by the Mount Robert Circuit, taking about two hours and 30 minutes to reach the hut. Trampers will be rewarded with beautiful views over Lake Rotoiti and across to the St Arnaud Range. Lakehead Hut can be reached by several tracks or you can take a water taxi from the end of the lake at St Arnaud. From the jetty for drop-off or pick-up, it's a 15-minute walk to the hut.

Instead of the Mt Somers Tracks, try a day walk to Woolshed Creek hut

Set in tussock country surrounded by small hills, the Woolshed Creek hut is a great place for first-time trampers to explore. The Miners Track is the easiest way to reach the hut, Rhyolite Ridge Track is more challenging but provides for a loop option. The tracks climb up to the summit before descending to the hut.

Bevan Smith Taranaki Falls is a great short hike for the family or those wanting a short alternative with great waterfall views.

Instead of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, try Tama Lakes or Taranaki Falls

The Tama Lakes track has incredible views of two volcanic lakes and craters making it a good option instead of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Definitely be prepared for some cold windy conditions, so bring a jacket, warm hat and gloves.

Taranaki Falls is a great short hike for the family or those wanting a short alternative with great waterfall views.

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council