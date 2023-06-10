Tramping in winter: A quick guide on what to bring and what to look out for

Got an adventure lined up this winter? With shorter days it pays to take extra care in your planning for the season.

As the temperature plunges and the heat pumps kick into action around the country, the arrival of winter doesn’t stop hardy trampers from experiencing the best of outdoors Aotearoa.

However, with the colder months comes extra preparation and precautions.

Here’s a quick guide on what to bring and what to look out for.

Pack extra gear

Probably obvious, but still necessary, is extra clothing. It’s best to use layers to prevent getting too sweaty or too cold.

Choose warm layers, as well as winter-grade hat and gloves, and a rain jacket. The weather really can throw all four seasons in a day.

An emergency communications device should already be on the gear list, as well as a head torch. Just make sure everything is charged or spare batteries are on hand.

A double-walled drink bottle should be in your pack. It can be filled with hot water and wrapped it in a T-shirt for a tramping hot water bottle in a sleeping bag. This is particular useful for those frosty empty huts or tenting.

Another way to prevent from losing too much heat is grabbing a square of closed cell foam sleeping pad to sit on during breaks.

As for extra food, throw in an extra fuel canister soups, teas or ‘Raro’.

Pick the right trip

Trampers should always do some research before heading out, especially in the winter months.

Have a chat to the local DOC Visitor Centre staff, or ask fellow trampers in online groups. It’s best to be well versed in any potential new seasonal hazards.

The daylight hours are shorter so factor that into your walking and always have a plan B as well as a turnaround point in your plan.

Check the weather forecast

This is another obvious but essential element of any tramp or hike. If in doubt, leave it out, the outdoors aren’t going anywhere so visit another day.

Understanding the weather forecast and having flexible plans is key for the winter months. This includes checking the forecast, but also reviewing what happened days before.

This creates a level of understanding of the track conditions and terrain.

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council