Here's when the Great Walks will finally go on sale

After a tough few weeks for the Department of Conservation and its beleaguered ticketing system, the new dates to book the Great Walks have been announced.

After technical difficulties marred the release of tickets for the Milford Track in April, bookings for the other tramps were pushed out as the system underwent stress tests.

Director of Heritage and Visitors, Cat Wilson, said tickets for the Tongariro Northern Circuit will be the first to be released on July 11, with the other Great Walks staggered afterwards.

“The fixes made to the booking system have been tested extensively by our vendor and an independent specialist, so we have the assurance we need to re-open bookings soon,” said Wilson.

“We are grateful to everyone for their patience and understanding and appreciate the time it has taken to make the required changes to the system mean we are opening bookings later than usual.”

PAUL HENARE / SUPPLIED The Moonlight Hut on the Paparoa Track.

When bookings for the Milford Track opened in April, hundreds of trampers were left frustrated after not being able to access the booking system or having it crash midway through.

At its peak 10,000 people were logged onto the system trying to book one of about 7400 spots on the track this season. The track sold out in a few hours.

DOC then postponed the release of tickets for the Kepler Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Rakiura Track and Whanganui Journey, as well as the Routeburn Track, Paparoa Track and Tongariro Northern Circuit.

Bookings for those walks were due to be released on May 31, but were again postponed.

Dates for release of Great Walks tickets

Tuesday, July 11, 9.30am – Tongariro Northern Circuit

Wednesday, July 12, 9.30am – Rakiura Track

Thursday, July 13, 9.30am – Paparoa Track

Tuesday, July 18, 9.30am – Abel Tasman Coast Track

Wednesday, July 19, 9.30am – Whanganui Journey

Thursday, July 20, 9.30am – Kepler Track

Tuesday, July 25, 9.30am – Routeburn Track

Wednesday, July 26, 9.30am – Heaphy Track*

* Due to storm damage, the Heaphy Track can be booked from either end up to October 19, with the full track expected to be open later in the year.

Huts, lodges, campsites

Thursday, July 27, 9.30am – Momorangi Bay Campground

Tuesday, August 1, 9.30am – South Island huts, campsites and lodges*

Wednesday, August 2, 9.30am – North Island huts, campsites and lodges

Thursday, August 3, 9.30am – Tōtaranui Campground

* Excluding Momorangi Bay and Tōtaranui Campgrounds