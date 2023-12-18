Waikaremoana Great Walk reopening date announced

Parts of the 46km track were washed away during the storms in February.

The Waikaremoana Great Walk will reopen to the public on January 10 after extensive work needed to be carried out following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The storms in February washed away parts of the 46km track, flooded huts, and caused significant damage to the Waiopāoa cable bridge, which needed to be replaced.

Te Urewera Board spokesperson Kirsti Luke said the group is “delighted” the Great Walk will reopen again.

“Our Wairoa, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay communities have had a difficult year, and we hope Te Urewera can offer recreation and relief,” said Luke.

Blair Waiwai from the Waikaremoana team said it has been a huge collaborative effort to clear to restore the tracks.

“The flooding was so extensive it wasn’t possible to even inspect the damage for a month after the cyclone,” said Waiwai.

TONY WALL/STUFF Department of Conservation ranger Graeme Atkins examines the damage from Cyclone Gabrielle

“It has been a huge effort by our wider tribal teams within Te Uru Taumatua, with help from DOC, friends and external contractors, to get the Great Walk up to or better than DOC standards to re-open on January 10.”

Te Uru Taumatua and the Tūhoe iwi authority led the repair and maintenance programme and DOC contributed $550,000 from its cyclone recovery funding.

Bookings can now be made for the track here.