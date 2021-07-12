Mother Nature shines on the Paparoa Track

Alongside the Pororari River near the end of the Paparoa Track.

Only 15 minutes’ walk in from Smoke-ho carpark, tucked in the damp, black root ball of a toppled tree, we spot a vivid blue mushroom. It’s tiny, but in a forest of greens, browns and black, quite spectacular. Photos taken, we hike on and discover, over three days, that Mother Nature frequently flaunts her stuff on the Paparoa Track.

The damp trail takes us alongside moss-covered banks in hues of green, where tall, straight trees reach for light, punga fanning out below. A myriad of ferns grow beneath, sunlight turning one with Venus fly trap-like leaves almost translucent.

Crossing suspension bridges over Blackball Creek, I look down on boulders turning its water white then we splash through rivulets cascading from banks over a now, rocky track. Amongst green foliage, snaking branches wrapped lei-like in yellowish moss stand out.

Eleanor Hughes/Stuff Scallop-shaped fungi.

We emerge from dim bush into an open area where in 1868, a hotel stood. Across the river a Minerva Mine crushing battery thudded in the late 1800s. Thirty minutes on, a grassy spot warmed by the sun with a view of bush-carpeted ranges, was another hotel site. A sawmill and huts were located nearby but only a few rusted items remain. Nature reigns again.

Gnarled branches coated in moss, some hanging like thick, tangled spiderwebs, look sinister in shadowy, dense forest. Low sun blinds when it beams through gaps in the foliage. It spotlights on trunks and speckles the moss carpet. Two lilac mushrooms look unreal amongst brown and gold leaf litter.

On a ridge top, the world opens up to a blue sky, a hazy range and distant, forested rolling hills with a peek of grass-covered lowland. Stark, white trunks show possum damage in bush below. We peer into Croesus Top Hut, a 1930s, corrugated iron, miners’ hut. It’s spartan – a one-legged, wooden table built into a corner, three sacking bunks and a brick and corrugated iron fireplace.

Eleanor Hughes/Stuff From Ces Clark Hut to Moonlight Tops Hut, the West Coast in the background.

Three and a half hours after starting out, the worst of track’s ascent over, we lunch in Ces Clark Hut and read of mines and gold discovery. I’m soon chilly and it’s good to get going 45 minutes later.

But the wind is howling. Orange-ish tussock grass on the open ridge is swept like windblown hair. Turning a corner gives shelter, turning another gets us blasted. I pull my polar fleece sleeves over my hands, my three layers feeling like one and trudge on. It’s only 2.45pm but we cast long shadows under a cloudless sky.

To our left, beyond the ridge, green-blanketed hills drop into valleys revealing splashes of white where a placid-looking blue Tasman, flashing like tinfoil, meets the west coast. A deep-blue pond to the right lies in a valley of tan and tawny grass; spiky greyish-green leaves sprout between rocks, a broader, bright green leaved plant is perhaps a mountain daisy.

Sage, reptile-looking skin coating a rock turns out to be a cushion of, strangely-named, vegetable sheep. Rocks crunch underfoot and I pass a seam of white quartz sandwiched between grey rock. Further on scattered lumps of it look like blobs of ice left at winter’s end.

Eleanor Hughes/Stuff Moonlight Tops Hut.

The red Moonlight Tops Hut is a welcome sight, 20km and six and a half hours after setting out. Inside, the fire warms; windows gives views over a forested, undulating world, the deep-blue Tasman and a sheer escarpment with white, horizontal lines running across its green face.

It’s uphill again, next morning. The whitish-brown trail cuts a line across the tan landscape of low vegetation. Within half an hour, it leads into dim, enchanting forest, the scrunch of our boots on the stony, undulating track disturbing the stillness. Sun pierces through high foliage, illuminating spots of yellow moss and sage lichen that mottle trunks. Trees grow from a thick, luxurious carpet of bright green moss which blankets fallen ones.

Out in the open, the sun yet to reach it, ground cover is coated in frost and paper-thin ice covers puddles. A panorama of distant, dark valleys running river-like down bush-covered hillsides opens up at the top of the escarpment. Ridges and spurs remind me of the spines of starved cattle.

Two and a half hours on, Moonlight Hut is still visible, perched on a barren, brown rise above the treeline. The snow-tipped Southern Alps cross the horizon, we’re sure the highest peak is Mount Cook.

Eleanor Hughes/Stuff Approaching Onewa Saddle on day two.

Near Onewa Saddle, stunted trees make me feel tall. Tiny, red, spiky leaves on bromeliad-looking plants add colour. Someone at Moonlight Hut had likened mature ones, spindly and bare-stemmed with a tuft of green blades sprouting at the top, to Doctor Seuss trees.

As we rest on rocks in the sun, ten tui dart from nowhere, dance almost above us, then swoop away.

At a sign stating ‘Argillite Basin’ we’re unable to see the source of a roaring water sound, the far-below bush too thick.

Halfway into the day we descend into a magical landscape. Moss-covered boulders twice my height, trees atop gripping them with tangled, creeping roots, are scattered amongst tall, slender trees. An overhanging, truck-sized one shelters where deer, or goats, have bedded. Coal is layered between brown rock alongside the zigzagging track that leads to Waterfall Creek Bridge which gives a perfect view of a sparkling-like-diamonds waterfall dropping down a bush-strewn rock face.

Eleanor Hughes/Stuff The sun setting at Pororari Hut.

Seven hours after setting out, we reach Pororari Hut, 19.1km covered. Moonlight Tops Hut is a tiny white dot on the horizon. From my top bunk, the window frames distant peaks resembling a reclining gorilla’s profile – brow, eye-socket and nose. A white-chested robin rests on the balcony handrails as the setting sun casts a golden glow over ranges and the Tasman.

The world looks peaceful from the balcony when, at 9.30am, we depart at full speed. Sixteen kilometres lie ahead of a 3pm shuttle pickup at Punakaiki Tavern. Should’ve risen earlier…

Dim, downhill walking amongst verdant silver beech and natives is easy, our breath frosty in the still air. Enchantingly, moss hangs from, drapes, and carpets, trunks, limbs and ground; ancient trees stand mighty. The pumice-like trail weaves amongst spindly, straight trunks; the root ball of uprooted giants, dwarf me.

Eleanor Hughes/Stuff Umbrella-like punga and nikau on day three.

On the bridge above motionless Pororari River I look down into glass-like waters. A thick, black eel looks like a branch on the pebbled bottom. Later, we overlook the shadowed river tumbling over grey boulders; it snakes away disappearing into bush. The nīkau and punga below resemble umbrellas on a packed beach.

As we near the end, bright colours pepper the brown, green and black scenery. A white mushroom with a yellow centre; rusty-red, scallop shell-shaped fungi; crab carapace-shaped golden fungi with russet tones; two blue mushrooms, caps like gored skirts; a semicircle of fungi, orange in the middle, white, green and black bands on the outer edges.

The sight of multitudes of nīkau covering the slopes below sheer rock cliffs on Pororari River Gorge’s far side has me thinking of tropical islands but autumnal sun doesn’t have their heat.

At 1pm we reach Māori-themed carvings; the end of the Paparoa Great Walk and a return to civilisation. I have a hankering to turn back. Mother Nature has enticed.