Five New Zealand walks that end at the pub

The Auckland Beer Mile is not a challenge, but a destination: seven establishments spanning Mt Eden to Morningside, each championing independent brews.

Mokemoke pā headland walk, Waiheke Island

If Waiheke’s 100-kilometre Te Ara Hura trail is too extreme for a leisurely summer stroll, try this scenic 5.5km outing around the coast. The walk starts at the Matiatia ferry terminal and takes the scenic route past Cable and Owhanake bays to the Oneroa village.

Walkers should be prepared for plenty of steps and uneven terrain across dirt and grass. The track is not accessible at the Matiatia end 1.5 hours each side of high tide. As well as the spectacular outlook across the Hauraki Gulf, sights of interest include the historic Mokemoke pā site.

Bring your swimwear for a dip at Oneroa Beach upon your arrival or stop into one of the many bars and restaurants that populate the village. Visit the Oyster Inn for a sophisticated lunch, Aperitivo Bar & Kitchen for cocktails and ocean vistas, and Sol Bar and Cafe for tap beer and Mediterranean bites.

Otago Rail Trail, Ranfurly to Waipiata

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Waipiata Pie Co is based out of the historic Waipiata Country Hotel.

While best known for its cycling adventures, the Otago Rail Trail can also be tackled on foot.

The 152-kilometre trail that follows the former Otago Central railway line between Middlemarch and Clyde is best broken into sections.

The Ranfurly to Waipiata leg is an accessible 8km with a gentle gradient. At the trail’s end stop into the much-loved Waipiata Country Hotel for warm Central Otago hospitality, a pint of the good stuff and one of the Waipiata Pie Co.’s famous pies.

The hefty half-kilogram packages provide plenty of sustenance should wish to carry on the journey – take your pick from beef and Guinness, corned beef and mustard, or the popular lamb shank pie.

Mount Victoria Lookout Walk, Wellington

KEVIN STENT Beach Babylon at Island Bay.

Wellington's most commanding views can be seen from the Mount Victoria Lookout Walk. There are a few ways to explore the capital's historic pine forest before climbing to soak in spectacular views of the city and harbour.

The shorter 2.6km, 45-minute loop starts at the top of Majoribanks Street or Bayview Terrace and runs above the dog park back to the beginning. The full 4.6km loop from Courtenay Place to the summit and via Oriental Bay takes 1.5 hours.

Oriental Parade is home to retro beachside café and restaurant, Beach Babylon, open from sunrise to sunset. Break up your walk with a takeaway coffee or settle down with a local craft beer, morning mimosa or summery peach sangria.

Back on the city side of Mt Vic, El Culo Del Mundo is a neighbourhood bar for lovers of Mexican cuisine and agave-based beverages.

Queenstown Trail, Arrowtown to Queenstown

jonjames1987/Supplied Altitude Brewing sits in between Frankton and Queenstown.

The Queenstown Trail offers 35 picture-perfect kilometres from Arrowtown to the adventure capital.

Take your time on foot or hire a bike to travel across swing bridges, down isolated country roads, through rabbit-infested farmland, around shimmering lakes and perfumed pine forests.

As you pass the Frankton township keep a lookout for Altitude Brewing sitting right next to Lake Wakatipu. The small and cosy brewhouse has a constant rotation of craft beers to quench your thirst and wonderful lake views to match.

Auckland Beer Mile, Auckland

Jason Dorday/Stuff Galbraith's Alehouse is one of the stops on the Auckland Beer mile.

This self-guided hop between Auckland suburbs Morningside to Eden Terrace is all about the craft beer.

Walkers are encouraged to take their time along this 3.2km walking tour of ​seven local craft beer venues.​ Consider it more of a leisurely stroll than a challenge to tick off every establishment.

Start at Urbanaut Brewing Co for fresh beers and smash burgers and hop between the likes of Garage Project for inventive one-off brews, Churly’s for charcuterie and hoppy Behemoth creations, and Galbraith’s Alehouse for a hearty feed and English-style ales.

The mile was designed with ​public transport​ in mind; the Morningside Train Station sits at one end and Mount Eden Station at the other.