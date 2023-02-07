Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk: Venturing into lesser-known territory for a four-day tramp

At Ngā Rotopounamu, the striking green jewels known also as the Emerald Lakes.

While tramping the Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk, Sarah Bennett finds deeper connections to the North Island’s sacred volcanoes.

It’s the eve of my 50th birthday when Lee and I embark on the Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk.

This is not my first foray into Tongariro National Park. Over 30-odd years I’ve skied, camped, and tramped a bunch of day walks including the famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing in various seasons. But this time, while the borders are still closed, I’m venturing on to the mountains’ eastern side, beyond the popular Crossing and into lesser known territory for a four-day tramp.

After setting off from Whakapapa, it’s a few easy hours over a lumpy landscape of old lava flows and alpine scrub, past the striking cone of Pukekaikiore to reach Mangetepopo Hut which is already buzzing with a mostly Kiwi-contingent of overnighters.

There’s an immediate camaraderie, encouraged by Richie, a well-seasoned hut warden from Ōhope. He opens his evening talk with a mihi on behalf of mana whenua, Ngāti Hikairo of Tūwharetoa.

We hear the pūrākau/legend of the warrior mountain, Tongariro, who fought Mt Taranaki for the love of the mountain maiden, Pīhanga. Ultimately victorious, Tongariro now stands battle-scarred but handsome alongside his brother mountains, Ruapehu and Ngāuruhoe – the three live volcanoes at the heart of the national park.

Lee Slater Tramping towards Mt Ruapehu on the Northern Circuit Great Walk.

Richie’s kōrero is rich in mātauranga and te reo Māori. He tells us of Tūwharetoa’s gifting of this special place to the people of Aotearoa many generations ago. It became New Zealand’s first national park, and a first for Unesco when it was heritage-listed for both for its natural and cultural values. Captivating, insightful and inspiring, Richie’s stories weave together threads of connection that grow stronger for me over the next few days.

Crossing over

Elves come in the night and string up birthday bunting, spurring my hut-mates to burst into a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday over breakfast.

My gift is a day on the Alpine Crossing with bluebird skies and 16 hours’ daylight. It’s a no-brainer to wait until the day-walkers have passed us by.

We’re in familiar territory as we venture up the Mangatepopo Valley and into the eerie South Crater, the tops of Tongariro and Ngāuruhoe looming ever larger. Until a few years ago it was possible climb a rocky ridge to Ngāuruhoe’s crater rim then surf back down the scree. Nowadays, we know better, many parts of the mountains being tapu and out of bounds.

Lee Slater Approaching Oturere Hut.

Also tapu are the waters of Ngā Rotopounamu, the striking green jewels known also as the Emerald Lakes. A common gathering place for Tongariro trampers, it’s often very busy here, so we enjoy our peaceful rest amongst the sparse, unhurried crowd.

At this point we deviate from the Alpine Crossing, following a fork eastward into the unknown.

The Oturere Valley is a revelation. From the depths of Papatūānuku come loud hisses and hot steamy breath smelling of sulphur. In total awe and tentative of step, we clamber down a rocky spur into the valley. Straight out of a film set, it’s an alien landscape formed by volcanic eruptions spanning two million years.

At Oturere Hut we are reunited with our hut buddies. Our warden is Tom Hessell, a bright-eyed 30-something who delivers another pitch-perfect mihi and brilliant bedside stories. We heckle him pretty hard, but he totally keeps his cool. Turns out Tom’s on leave from his job as a long-haul airline pilot. Wow – talk about being grounded!

Lee Slater The strange lava field and rock gardens in the Oturere Valley.

Later, Tom tells me that he did a week-long induction for his seven-month warden stint. Steeped in Māori culture, it culminated in a two-day marae stay where mana whenua shared their stories – stories he now shares with others, and that connect him to this place. ‘Being here and hosting visitors is an absolute privilege,’ he tells me.

Making connections

We go further and deeper during the next two days. Over undulating gravel fields offering epic views over the Rangipo Desert and Kaimanawas. Through a shadowy valley of beech forest where colourful fungi cover the ground like an outrageous lolly scramble.

At the next hut, Waihohonu, we take a short side trip to a 120-year-old hut that now serves as a mini-museum of rest-stops past. Another wee detour leads to Ohinepango Springs where tranquil waters bubble up from an old lava flow.

Our final day sees us climb gently through eye-popping rock gardens to reach Tama Saddle. The brothers Tongariro and Ruapehu stand as sentinels, north and south. A spur track leads up to Tama Lakes, peculiar craters formed by an eruption around 10,000 years ago. They’re a popular day-walk destination, but today there’s just a smattering of other trampers.

Closer to Whakapapa, tumbling Taranaki Falls are a tad busier. After several days of solitude, even this modest group of day-trippers takes a bit of adjusting to. And the borders are still closed. We’re so glad we’ve been here now.

Lee Slater Betweeen Oturere and Waihohonu.

When it comes to visitors, much has changed in Tongariro National Park over the last few years. Alpine Crossing numbers have now effectively been capped by limiting car-parking and promoting local shuttle transport. More changes will come as the people connected to this place work collectively to protect it.

Ngāti Hikairo’s Te Ngaehe Wanikau is a tumuaki/guardian of Tongariro maunga. During Covid, he wrote an essay for 100% Pure Future, a book I edited that imagined a renewed tourism model for Aotearoa.

In emotional, powerful prose, Te Ngaehe reflects on the peace the lockdowns brought to the mountains he and his people are connected to through 34 unbroken generations.

“It was if we could hear Papatūānuku’s sighs of relief,” he writes. “She could take a breath and begin to heal. The mountains were whole once more, resplendent in their majesty. No longer defined by a track or a tick on a bucket list.”

Te Ngaehe expresses his hope for visitor experiences that offer a “unique insight into a world shaped by our ancestors, culture, traditions and environment, through a sacred, unbroken genealogical thread – a thread woven and held strong by the people and the stories of the land they belong to, a thread that will weave visitors into the very landscape itself”.

Reflecting on how we connect to the places we visit, I give hut warden Tom Hessell a bell. Nearly two years on, he’s no longer grounded and flying shorter haul flights at home and across the Pacific. In his downtime, he’s learning te reo Māori.

“My experience at Tongariro was so much more than I expected,” he tells me. “When you’re tramping, you see a snapshot in time. Stay longer, and you become attuned to slower changes like how the plants and birdlife change through the seasons. It’s given me a new appreciation for nature. A whole different perspective. A deeper connection.”

“When I went back to the national park recently, I felt like I was going home.”

Details

Northern Circuit Great Walk: 45km loop; 3–4 days

Great Walks season: late October–30 April

For more information visit www.doc.govt.nz