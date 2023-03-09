'Beautiful, magical and invigorating': The Kiwi women finding solace in the mountains

In need of a nature fix after an emotionally taxing week, Victoria Taylor and her dog Bodhi set off on an overnight hike to Foggy and Castle Hill peaks.

The 28-year-old Christchurch osteopath had been hooked on hiking since taking a 12-day trek through Nelson Lakes National Park five years ago, so felt confident tackling the challenging unmarked route solo.

While it was late February, the weather was far from summery, with snow blanketing the hilltops and a thick fog making Taylor feel as though she was “trapped in a cloud”.

The fog was still so all-encompassing as the daylight began to wane that Taylor thought she and Bodhi would spend their night atop 1998-metre-high Caste Hill Peak with no view.

“But about 20 minutes before the sun set, the cloud rolled down the hill and it was like the heavens opened up,” she said. “We were above this bed of clouds and it was surreal.”

Taylor and Bodhi had the mountain, which sits within Canterbury’s Korowai/Torlesse Tussocklands Park, to themselves and, watching the golden globe of the sun sink into clouds reflecting the bruised pinks and purples of the sky, she was reminded how important exploring New Zealand’s wild places has become to her mental health.

Supplied Victoria Taylor and her dog Bodhi complete overnight hikes together whenever they can.

“We had a moment of complete silence and solitude,” she said. “You seriously couldn’t hear a thing. It was incredibly still. Beautiful, magical and invigorating. It’s always so special for me to experience these types of moments because the chances of them happening again are nil to none… What made it so great was that we got to share this moment together after one hell of an emotional week. It made me feel comforted, relieved and as if everything was going to be okay.”

Taylor is among many Kiwi women finding freedom, solace and a renewed sense of self-confidence on New Zealand’s backcountry trails. Her Facebook group Wāhine Tramping and Hiking NZ now has more than 12,000 members from across the motu, with women regularly sharing their solo adventures, coordinating hikes, and seeking and offering advice.

In recent years, there has been a slew of stories of women finding respite from physical and mental health issues on hikes either solo or with pets or children. Single mum Victoria Bruce has spoken about how hiking with her seven-year-old daughter Emilie helped in her ongoing recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder, while Thames woman Kate Coastworth walked Te Araroa Trail just four months after finishing treatment for stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme – the deadliest form of brain cancer.

Aucklander Jasmin Moffat got into multi-day tramping after a six-year relationship broke down, saying it has given her the time and space to properly process and reflect on things as well as a new opportunity to meet people.

Supplied/Supplied Jasmine Moffatt said multi-day tramps have given her the time and space to reflect on things after a break-up.

“It was a really difficult time in my life,” the 32-year-old physiotherapist said of the break-up. “I had always (done day hikes) with my partner and felt for some time that I needed a partner to do all these things. I then decided to start travelling and hiking solo and realised you absolutely don't need a partner and can do all these things on your own. Now I absolutely love it and actually prefer to go away on my own.”

Moffat, who is originally from the UK, heads off on hiking adventures as often as she can, regularly venturing up to Northland for the weekend. Her favourite day hikes in the North Island include the Kauaeranga Kauri Trail, commonly known as the Pinnacles Walk, in the Coromandel and the Cape Brett Walkway in the Bay of Islands. She recently returned from two weeks in the South Island, where she completed the Routeburn Track, and loved the alpine scenery so much she plans to return for the whole of April.

“I enjoy being able to disconnect from the chaos and busyness of day-to-day life,” she said. “I love not having service and not using my phone for days. I enjoy slowing down and getting back to basics.”

As much as she enjoys being at one with nature, Moffatt said she has also made some great friends on the trail.

“When you are hiking solo you have more inclination to talk to other people in the huts. If I was with a group of friends or a partner I think I would be less likely to do this.”

Supplied Moffatt said she has formed some great friendships with people she has met on the trail.

The people she met on the Routeburn Track helped make it her most outstanding tramp yet, with the scenery and sunny weather also playing a big part.

“The swimming at Routeburn Falls Hut and Lake Mackenzie were just fabulous and the views were also incredible,” she said. “I will never forget how good they were from the top of Conical Hill.”

Moffat said her solo hikes have taught her that she really can do anything she sets her mind to – with or without others’ help.

“It has also taught me to be so, so grateful for what I have in life – the physical and mental health allowing me to do these walks, as well as the finances and time off work to do them. It has also taught me that we don't actually need many things in life to be happy. I think we live in a world where everyone has too much of everything. Hiking takes you back to basics and makes you realise what is important.”

Wānaka woman Jo Bailey has also gained a greater sense of self-confidence on the trail, saying she no longer suffers from the low self-esteem which used to see her seek out approval from others almost constantly.

Supplied Australian Jo Bailey moved to NZ after falling in love with the mountains here during a race.

The Australian mother of three got into running about 10 years ago when her eldest son asked her to help him train for his school cross-country and she discovered she could barely run 100 metres.

Starting a weight loss programme, she found herself particularly enjoying the running components and wondering how far she could go if she really pushed herself.

Just five years later, and some 20kg lighter, she’d developed sufficient stamina to sign up for a 160km race through Australia’s Victorian Alps – a “brutal” but ultimately beautiful experience which sparked a passion for ultra marathons that ultimately saw her family relocate from New South Wales to New Zealand.

Bailey, 46, has now completed about 20 ultras, with races, adventures and training sessions taking her through untouched terrain across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

“Both the adventure of running new trails and the curiosity of ‘how far can I go?’, ‘how much will this challenge me?’ drew me to ultra marathons,” she said, “Running is such a great way to explore new places and I have been to many areas I never would have seen if not for running.”

Supplied Bailey said she loves the feeling of community that comes from being involved in what is seen as a predominantly solo sport.

That first ultra, the Alpine Challenge in Victoria’s Alpine National Park, proved particularly memorable, taking her up and down six mountains, including the state’s two highest peaks, Mt Bogong and Mt Feathertop.

“It was a brutal two days,” she said. “We had all types of weather – extremely hot days, electrical storms on the high plains, downpours at midnight – and I had the most amazing support crew and pacers. It was the furthest I had ever been.”

Most of her adventuring amounts to ‘type two fun’; a term outdoors enthusiasts often use to describe the enjoyment they derive from experiences which feel tough, or even terrible, at the time, but look back on with fondness.

Bailey finds night running particularly challenging as there is little to nothing to distract her visually and “it can be very lonely. It really is just having the willingness to keep putting one foot in front of the other, through the night or through most challenges that arise. That and knowing when to reset and put the last few hours behind you and start as if it's a new day or race.”

Falling in love with New Zealand’s alpine landscapes on a race here, Bailey moved to Wānaka with her husband and children – now aged 14, 17 and 19 – in 2017.

Supplied Bailey said she has never felt unsafe on her runs in NZ, but has changed routes, finished runs early and called people while running in other parts of the world because she feared for her safety.

Working for sports retailer MT Outdoors, she does most of her training in the early hours of the morning before her family has a chance to miss her.

A standout recent adventure was a solo mission taking in 10 peaks around Queenstown, including Mt Allen, Mt Scott, Mt Dewar, Mt Sale and Coronet, Crown, Rock, Bowen and Brown peaks.

Bailey said the mission, which she dubbed ‘PeakingQT’, was the hardest thing she has ever done, but also the most rewarding experience of her adventuring life.

“This stood out because it was something I have wanted to do for such a long time, the fact that I did it alone and it was also a celebration of my physical ability to spend that time in the mountains.”

Bailey said she loves how strong running in nature makes her feel, both physically and mentally, and how it requires her to be self-reliant.

“On the flip side I also love the strong feeling of community that comes from being involved in what is seen as a predominantly solo sport. I am a lot more confident than I once was. I am also much fitter and stronger.”

Supplied/Supplied Taylor finds that hiking is ‘a nice way to reset and remind yourself of the simpler things you enjoy in life’.

Ultimately she says her adventures have taught her that “you can do hard things” and that it’s “okay to fail as long as you get back up and try again. People are awesome and they just want to help you be better and do better”.

Taylor also appreciates the type two fun element of hitting the trail solo, saying that pushing herself to keep going when her muscles are burning inevitably results in a memorable experience.

She and Bodhi head out on overnight tramps in the Craigieburn Range and Arthur’s Pass National Park most long weekends, and get away on regular weekends as well when they’re in need of a nature fix. For her, the chief criteria when choosing a hike are a difficult approach to a “five-star view” and somewhere secluded to pitch her tent.

The climb to the summit of 1364-metre-high Mt Oxford in the Oxford Conservation Area proved particularly challenging with its “difficult terrain and unsteady steps”, but Bodhi’s ability to hop, skip and jump like a mountain goat motivated her to keep pushing forward too.

Taylor has never felt unsafe on her adventures but, like Moffat and Bailey, always takes a personal locator beacon (PLB) with her so she can call for help if needed.

“If anything, I feel more confident with solo hiking,” Taylor said. “I know how I do things, I have the company of my dog and I like the quietness we get to share.”

Her advice to others keen to get into hiking is to be clear about your reasons for doing it and keep them in mind when things get tough on the trail.

“Whether you go alone or go with a friend or in a larger group, make sure you are safe and know your limits. Remember to do what feels comfortable to you. Whether you want solitude or social hangs, an absolute must is that you have to enjoy yourself.”

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.