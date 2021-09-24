Luxury jet tour company eyes up New Zealand market

Cashed-up travellers are being offered a unique way of seeing New Zealand, all from the comfort of a private jet.

Australian luxury tour company APT is breaking into the Kiwi market, if the trans-Tasman bubble is inflated by February next year, with its first tour from the air of Aotearoa.

The 12-day itinerary starts with a flight from Sydney to Auckland via a quick fuel stop on Norfolk Island. A trip to Waiheke Island is followed the next day by a flight up to Kerikeri and a chance to see the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and a cruise to Cape Brett. The following days include flights to Rotorua and a sight-seeing flyover above the Marlborough Sounds on the way to Christchurch.

Travellers will then take the TranzAlpine train to Greymouth before being transferring to Hokitika Airport and a flight over Aoraki Mt Cook to Dunedin. Later stops at Wānaka and Queenstown and a coach trip and cruise around Milford Sounds complete the NZ journey before the jet flies back to Sydney via another quick fuelling stop on Norfolk Island.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Hidden away overlooking a glacier lake is a remarkable luxury escape.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Country Lodge: Inside a North Island secret luxury lodge

* Bach of the Year awards a death knell for the traditional Kiwi bach



The tour costs $12,595 with two departures on February 26 and March 19.

An APT spokesperson told Stuff it will use BAE aircraft, which normally has a capacity for 80, but will be sold up to 72 seats.

“Our aircraft of choice have a single aisle and economy seats and seat rotation will be in effect to ensure that all guests will have equal time at a window seat,” said the spokesperson.

SUPPLIED The tours include the services of an expert flight captain and crew.

“Our New Zealand tour was created following the success of our Australian tours which operated in 2021. The inclusion of the New Zealand tour in the programme was a natural progression as New Zealand has always been a popular destination for our Australian guests.”

There has already been a “terrific response” to the tour, and the company is emphasising it isn’t just limited to Australians, “we anticipate it will appeal to New Zealanders who are keen to see their own backyard”.

More details at aptouring.co.nz