$135 million concept yacht that can 'fly' across water unveiled

A £70 million (NZ$135 million) concept yacht has been unveiled that can 'fly' across water.

The 74-metre Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots.

Italian studio Lazzarini Design Studio say the hull shape takes its design inspiration from the latest America's Cup sail boats.

It would be able to lift above the water surface thanks to three hydrogen powered motors capable of 5000hp each.

The foil system can be adjustable depending on the cruising needs and can change width from 15 metres of beam, with closed foil when the yacht is berthed, up to 20 metres of beam while the yacht is sailing on high speed.

Described by Lazzarini as a "super light yacht", Plectrum is conceived to be entirely composed and constructed with dry carbon fibre composite materials. This helps it achieve its impressive speeds.

The vessel is subdivided in four levels and the main body offers six guests cabins and a shipowner suite.

The yacht features a helicopter hangar, a central garage for two tenders and a rear garage for water toys and a supercar.

Lazzarini explain: "The Plectrum is a concept that can be built on request with an €80 million budget."

