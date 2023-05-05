How Princess Diana put glamping on the map at this resort

Thirty years is a long time in the life of a hotel or resort. Over those decades it may have changed hands and monikers multiple times, undergone renovations that rendered it unrecognisable from its origins, or have seen its location change radically around it. Some will have disappeared completely.

But Amanwana, a luxurious wilderness hideaway on the Indonesian island of Moyo, part of Moyo Satonda National Park in the Flores Sea, has just reopened after its annual seasonal closure just in time to celebrate its 30th anniversary. And it’s still very much the place it always was.

If auspicious beginnings are the secret to such longevity, then Amanwana is certainly a case in point.

Publisher, hotelier, friend to the rich and famous, and Aman Resorts founder, the Indonesian-born Adrian Zecha opened Amanwana in 1993. It was an early job for the now legendary Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy of design firm Denniston and is said to have put him on the map – he has gone on to be one of the world’s most acclaimed designers in the field, his firm’s work including several other Aman properties.

Under the guidance of Zecha and Gathy, Amanwana (meaning “peaceful forest” in Sanskrit) was also an early forerunner of glamping-style accommodation and of low-impact practices.

SUPPLIED Amanwana Resort - one of the first to introduce the concept of glamping.

But it was its combination of upscale comforts, seclusion and easy access to unspoiled nature that initially attracted a following.

No sooner had it opened, than Princess Diana came to stay, seeking peace and solitude.

David Bowie, Sting, Mick Jagger and Yoko Ono are also among its roster of famous guests.

To mark its 30 years of operation, the 15-tent resort is hosting a programme of new experiences.

Among them, guests can join a two-hour cruise to nearby Saleh Bay, home to one of the largest whale shark populations in the world and a Unesco Biosphere Reserve.

And in June, Amanwana will host its first Underwater Wellness Retreat, including underwater meditation, breathwork, free diving, snorkelling and whale shark excursion.

SUPPLIED Now thatâs glamping: Inside a tent Amanwana Resort.

Meanwhile, the Datai Langkawi is also celebrating 30 years of operation.

The Malaysian five-star resort is hosting a series of events across the year culminating with the 30 Years of The Datai residency by chefs Michel and Sebastien Bras. The father (Michel) and son (Sebastien) duo are famed for the continuing success of their three-Michelin-starred family restaurant, Bras, in southern France.

A celebratory wellness programme will also include residencies from holistic healers of various disciplines throughout the year.

See aman.com ; thedatai.com

- traveller.com.au