Movie star bars and Michelin star sushi: Tokyo's top luxury experiences

New York Bar in the Park Hyatt Tokyo, made famous by the film Lost in Translation.

It’s a rare thing when something you’ve seen in a movie is even better in real life.

But sipping my cocktail in the low-lit bar, with the glittering lights of Tokyo visible through the floor-to-ceiling windows, my expectations were well and truly exceeded.

The New York Bar in the Park Hyatt Tokyo is famous for its cameo in Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film Lost in Translation, where it starred as the meeting place for Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray’s characters.

The bar is located on the 52nd floor of the iconic Shinjuku hotel. Non-guests are welcome, but there’s a cover charge of 2750 yen (NZ$32).

It’s worth the fee. As well as those spectacular views, there are live jazz performances every night, which you can enjoy as you nurse an expertly-mixed cocktail. For a fun tribute to the film, order the L.I.T. – a fruity blend of sake, sakura liqueur, peach tree and cranberry.

A visit to the New York Bar is a real Tokyo treat. Here are some more luxury experiences to add to your list on your next trip to Japan’s capital.

Michelin-starred meals

Tokyo has more Michelin stars than any other city in the world – as of 2023, its restaurants boast a whopping 263 stars from the famed dining guide.

Kanda is one restaurant that has maintained three Michelin stars since the local guide launched in 2007. It’s a modern take on a traditional kaiseki restaurant, with chef Hiroyuki Kanda serving up multiple courses of exquisite seasonal dishes.

Or try a hot new spot – Myoujyaku, the debut restaurant of chef Hidetoshi Nakamura, opened in April 2022, and went straight into the guide, with two stars. As well as dishes that showcase Japanese ingredients, the beverages list also features 30 seasonal varieties of sake from around Japan.

Designer shopping districts

Wikimedia Commons Ginza is the home of high-end shopping in Tokyo.

Tokyo is a shopper's paradise, with something for everyone – from the street styles of Harajuku, to the high-tech gadgets of Akihabara.

Lovers of labels should head straight to Ginza. This neighbourhood is the home of high-end shopping in Tokyo, and is where you’ll find the flagship stores of iconic brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci. You’ll also find internationally-renowned Japanese brands here – Uniqlo has a 12-storey store, while Muji’s flagship store even houses a boutique hotel.

Another neighbourhood that has become a major fashion destination in recent years is Omotesando – which is considered Tokyo’s answer to Champs-Élysées, the famous shopping avenue in Paris. Designer boutiques are dotted along the spacious, tree-lined boulevard, with the Omotesando Hills shopping complex offering seven floors of luxury brands.

Ancient art forms

123RF Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo is the national sumo stadium.

Kyoto might be better known as Japan’s cultural capital, but there are plenty of places where you can immerse yourself in Japanese traditions in Tokyo.

The metropolis is where you’ll find Ryogoku Kokugikan – the home of sumo wrestling in Japan. Watching the heavyweights in action at this eminent venue is a truly unique experience, with tickets in high demand. Tickets can be purchased in advance via the official website.

Japanese tea ceremony is another mesmerising art form. Maikoya is a short walk from Shinjuku station, and offers a luxury tea ceremony experience where you get an entire garden, complete with koi pond, to yourself. You’ll also get to wear a traditional Japanese kimono during the two-hour workshop.

Serene stays

Supplied Aman Tokyo’s stylish rooms embrace Japanese minimalism.

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the world’s biggest city? Tokyo’s most luxurious hotels are urban sanctuaries, masterfully combining relaxation with some of the city’s most sought-after locations.

Aman Tokyo occupies the top six floors of the 38-storey Otemachi Tower, just steps from Tokyo Station. As well as boasting some of the capital’s most spacious rooms, it also houses the city’s largest spa, which is spread across two floors. Amenities include a 30-metre pool with panoramic city views, onsen-style baths and eight treatment rooms.

Nearby is Hoshinoya Tokyo, which is considered the capital’s first luxury ryokan (traditional Japanese inn). Rooms are accessed via tatami mat corridors, and each floor has its own lounge, where you can enjoy tea and snacks. But the highlight is the hot springs – on the top floor are two bath halls, fed by an underground water source, with both indoor and outdoor baths to soak in.

