Omana Luxury Villa: The private slice of island paradise just 60 minutes from Auckland

Still or sparkling?

Controversial opinion, but I love sparkling water. It’s a divisive topic for many Kiwis and an unofficial poll amongst friends puts a fairly even 50/50 split for and against the carbonated water.

For me, it feels a little bit indulgent to drink sparkling water. So the added extra of a dedicated sparkling water tap at Waiheke’s Omana Luxury Villa felt like the perfect final touch for a weekend of luxuriating.

It’s always the little details that define luxury or boutique accommodation. You can have the finest decor and the best views, but it’s the small touches designed for human comfort that work collaboratively to make a place stand out from the rest.

The place

Omana has four luxury villas on a 3-hectare block of secluded land on Waiheke Island, overlooking Woodside Bay. Each villa has a name: Haven, Joy, Serenity and Surrender.

Built with sustainability front of mind, the villas have been carefully designed and positioned to bring in as much natural light as possible. Artworks and furniture have been carefully curated, with subtle decor differences in each villa.

They’re self-service boutique villas, each with a kitchenette, private balcony and sweeping windows to soak up the views. Omana also has its own native forest reserve, with a pest management programme to bring back more bird life.

Juliette Sivertsen The view from inside Villa Haven at Omana Luxury Villa on Waiheke Island.

The space

There’s a dedicated carpark for each villa, including an EV charger. From the carpark, steps lead you down to the villas, with one villa, Serenity, accessible for wheelchairs.

I stayed in Villa Haven. The door opens to floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the expansive vista of peak Waiheke Island scenery - rolling hills and pastures, native bush, a secluded bay and sea views. Background rumbles of traffic and motorways are replaced with birdsong and a gentle breeze rustling the trees, creating a cosy sanctuary of peace and nature, just an hour away from Auckland.

The room

Elegance in every corner, the open plan villas have a large king bed and statement headboard positioned, so you can wake up to nature views. Nothing is too much or too little; every piece has been carefully chosen not to clutter, but to compliment the setting.

Muted greens and blues reflect the colours outside and the gentle curvature of furniture - the table and chairs, headboard, bathtub, mirrors - seamlessly merge into the rural landscape.

Juliette Sivertsen The open plan villa looks out to a rural coastal landscape.

Each villa has a kitchenette, a work desk and open plan wardrobe. The showstopper piece is the beautiful standalone oversized tub in the bathroom next to the floor to ceiling windows, offering unparalleled views during a soak.

The bathroom is spacious with a double vanity, the mirrors are softly lit from behind to provide a gentle, romantic ambience and the marble tiling with golden tapware offer a sense of refined opulence.

Accessibility

Villa Serenity is wheelchair accessible. It has wider doorways, ramps, and modifications in the kitchenette and bathroom, such as rails and a wet room.

Juliette Sivertsen The open plan villas have been built with sustainability in mind, with no detail overlooked.

The amenities

As well as the much-loved sparkling water tap, there are a few other neat tricks designed for your comfort. A remote controls the blinds, so you can raise or lower them from the comfort of your bed. Point that same remote at the television and you can change the orientation of the device from portrait to landscape.

The food

Breakfast is served daily to guests and delivered to your villa in the morning. It’s a beautiful spread of fresh croissants and pastries, fresh fruit, yoghurt and granola and green juices.

Juliette Sivertsen A dedicated carpark and EV station are just behind the villas.

Getting there

Waiheke Island is a 40-minute ferry from downtown Auckland. You can take taxis to the villa but I would recommend hiring a vehicle so you can easily get around the island, as the villas are isolated and away from the main townships - which is what makes them so secluded and private.

Waiheke GO Rentals is situated inside the ferry terminal so you can arrive at the island and pick up a rental car straight away.

The villas are about a 10-minute drive from the ferry terminal; you’ll drive over gravel and down some narrow windy roads to find your little slice of private paradise.

Worth stepping out for

A short walk or drive away, you can access a secluded private beach. Check the tides before swimming. Waiheke Island is home to many great wineries – and not far from the villa is the island’s highest vineyard, Batch Winery, where you can have a long lunch overlooking the island or enjoy a tasting at the cellar door.

Juliette Sivertsen The oversized bathtub at Villa Haven is perfectly positioned to maximise the views during a soak.

Worth staying in for

The bathtub. It is truly a work of art in both its style but also careful placement in the bathroom that allows you to have a glorious soak while looking out to the ocean. Pour a glass of bubbly, bring a magazine and relax in the indulgent setting.

The highlight

Waking up to the view.

The lowlight

There is no electric kettle so hot water for cups of tea needs to come from the coffee machine. It’s a bit of a slow process.

Essentials

Travel to Waiheke during off-peak hours and save on your return ferry with Fullers, from $35 per person.

Waiheke car and ferry package with Waiheke GO Rentals starts from $249. Includes full day car hire and one return ferry fare from downtown Auckland. Car seats available for additional hire. See: fullers.co.nz

Omana Luxury Villa starts from $1000 a night, minimum two-night stay. See: omanaluxuryvilla.com

The writer was a guest of Omana Luxury Villa; ferry and car hire were provided by Fullers.