How to see Australia's famous heart-shaped reef

The Heart Reef is a natural coral formation in the shape of a heart, best viewed from above.

I am spellbound by a hypnotic fish dance.

Shoals of sardines move in perfect unison, flickers of light reflecting on the schooling fish. Thousands of them wave across in front of me before suddenly changing direction, then falling, narrowing to a thin line before rising en masse again.

You’d think I was diving within a giant bait ball, but I am safely inside Australia’s first-ever underwater suites, Reefsuites, on the Great Barrier Reef. It feels like I’m immersed in an aquarium, but on reflection I wondered, perhaps I was in the aquarium, and the fish were all staring at me?

Cruise Whitsundays Reefsuites and Reefsleep offer two different ways to sleep on the reef - either fall asleep underwater to a mesmerising fish dance or drift off to slumber under the stars in little canopy enclosures on top of the pontoon.

There are only two Reefsuites on the pontoon at Hardy Reef, with a waitlist that has been known to go up to 18 months at times. The suites have their own ensuite and private access, and all guests who stay overnight enjoy meals prepared by the resident chef.

Days are spent snorkelling, scuba diving - the team will hold your hand if you’re a first-timer - swimming, you can ride in a semi-submarine and while away hours in the underwater observatory.

The boat journey from Airlie Beach takes around three hours, but you can also opt for a scenic helicopter flight home instead, shortening the travel time to around 45 minutes.

Just off the pontoon is a floating helicopter pad, where Hamilton Island Air operates two choppers, offering short scenic flights, or as a transfer to or from Airlie Beach.

From the pontoon, my group of fellow heli-passengers is transported on the ‘Reef Rail’ - a small motorised barge that takes us to the helicopter pad within minutes.

Hair flying in the wind of the chopper blades, we climb aboard the helipad, where our pilot gives us a safety briefing, attaches life jackets around our waist and one at a time leads us to our seats in the helicopter.

Supplied Whitehaven Beach is famous for its white sand, made up of 98.9% silica.

Seated in the front, I have prime views of the glorious Great Barrier Reef as we lift off, soaring above the pontoon and make our way to one of Whitsundays’ most famous aerial views - the Heart Reef. At 17m wide, this natural coral formation when viewed appears in the shape of a heart; unsurprisingly making it one of the most photographed icons of the region. On a separate tour with Hamilton Air, you can even land on Heart Island Pontoon for an exclusive experience to explore the lagoon with just six guests.

Once we pass over the reef, we make our way above some of the 74 islands that make up the Whitsundays, including one of the other most famous sights in the region, Hill Inlet and Whitehaven Beach.

This 7km-stretch of white sand is a sight to behold from ground level and from the sky. Made up of 98.9% silica, the sand on Whitsunday Island gives a striking white appearance, and the beach is often rated among the best in the world. Flying over Hill Inlet, swirls of turquoise swirls weave alongside the white passageways of an outgoing tide.

No two photos are the same - the ever changing tide and the wind create new patterns in the water every minute. We fly over more islands, still, our pilot giving a running commentary of the sights ahead. He takes us for a final swoop over the Coral Sea Marina before descending on the oceanside helipad.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park is not only a national treasure for Australia, but an international icon. There are strict protocols for anyone who operates in the area. You cannot see the reef without falling in love with it - and if you fall in love with it, you become another link in the chain of sharing its story around the world.

Essentials

Getting there: Qantas flies direct to Brisbane from Auckland and Christchurch, with connecting flights available to Proserpine and Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays. See: qantas.com.au

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Staying there: Reefsuites, A$1850 (NZ$1986) per night, includes boat transfer from Airlie Beach. See: cruisewhitsundays.com/experiences/reefsleep.

Heli transfer to Airlie Beach for 1-2 passengers, A$1700 (NZ$1825). See: hamiltonislandair.com

The writer was hosted by Tourism and Events Queensland