5 magnificent foodie experiences you’ll remember forever

Some dining experiences are made to linger for a lifetime. The Stuff Travel team digs into their memories of extravagance on a plate.

Aji-no-Yohei, Takayama, Japan

It was simply the best beef I had ever tasted, an exquisite melt-in-the-mouth experience. Quoting a certain snack brand's tagline, once I popped one into my mouth , I couldn't stop.

I was in the picture-perfect Japanese village of Takayama. Set in the mountainous Gifu Prefecture, this beautifully preserved slice of Edo Period architecture is a tourist go-to in these parts.

It was here I found myself tasting sake at Funasaka-Shuzo brewery on the main street before heading out the back to Restaurant Aji no Yohei.

I then gorged on soba noodles and cooked my own Hida beef, meat from local black-haired Japanese cattle. Small plates of tempura vegetables, pickles and some items I had no idea what they were, would appear magically from nowhere, placing more strain on the already heaving table.

It was indulgent, it was sublime, it was oh so Japanese. - Alan Granville, travel reporter

Tourism NT/Tourism Australia Tali Wiru means “beautiful dune” in the local Pitjantjatjara language.

Tali Wiru, Uluru, Australia

It began with sipping glasses of bubbles on a remote Red Centre sand dune as the sun set over the twin rock stars of Kata Tjuṯa and Uluru.

It ended with hot chocolate and cognac as an astrology expert enlightened us on the stars spectacularly studding the night sky.

In between, we worked our way through a four-course menu which could be described as an ultra-fancy version of bush tucker.

Now in its 11th year, Ayers Rock Resort’s Indigenous dining experience Tali Wiru, which means “beautiful dune” in the local Pitjantjatjara language, is a celebration of native Australian cuisine.

When our group visited, the Indigenous staff presented us with dishes such scallops with pickled muntries and a quandong and rosella crumb, miso-spiked “aubergine confit” with aniseed myrtle figs and and lemon myrtle vegan “feta”, and a desert honey-sweetened mousse with Kakadu plum compote.

I, for one, never imagined the likes of green ants and rosella flowers could taste so good (the latter go beautifully in a glass of bubbly). - Lorna Thornber, travel reporter

Supplied Chef Jimmy McIntyre giving a cooking lesson at Otahuna Lodge, Canterbury.

Otahuna Lodge, Canterbury

“Oh Miss Juliette, you’re going to dine in the library,” said Hall Cannon in his rich southern US voice.

Hall always addresses me as Miss Juliette. I’ve met him a couple of times now, and he always makes me feel like some kind of star. Originally from Tennessee, he’s co-owned the magnificent Otahuna Lodge in Canterbury since 2006.

Otahuna Lodge is considered one of the finest examples of Queen Anne architecture in Australasia, and its gardens are so renowned, they’re recognised as a New Zealand Garden of National Significance, and particularly famous for its daffodil fields.

I had the pleasure of staying at the lodge in 2020, and a cooking class with executive chef Jimmy McIntyre. Every meal was a tantalising tango on the tastebuds, and on my final night I dined in the intimate library on a delectable four-course dinner with wine pairings, every mouthful an indulgence of perfect culinary marriages.

Hot smoked hāpuka, a trio of yellowtail kingfish, and the most succulent confit of duck ever to reach my lips, all served in a tiny library in a luxury lodge of rural Canterbury. Lush. - Juliette Sivertsen, acting chief travel news director

Supplied Ramon Freixa is one of Madrid’s top restaurants.

Ramon Freixa, Madrid

It was the first time I had ever stepped foot inside a Michelin-starred restaurant - and this one had two of them.

So I was rather nervous as I sat down at my table at Ramon Freixa, one of Madrid’s top restaurants. I was worried my outfit wasn’t fancy enough, or that I’d embarrass myself by using the wrong cutlery.

As it turned out, I had nothing to worry about. Treated like a VIP by the wait staff, and relaxed by the welcome glass of cava, I soon settled in, and proceeded to enjoy the most memorable lunch of my life.

Every morsel on the tasting menu was an experience, from the edible “stone” served on a spoon, to the scallop placed on an elegant frond, perched atop a steaming cauldron (“you can eat the leaf,” the waiter told me helpfully, “but not the dry ice”).

The main course was a take on paella, described on the menu as “socarrat” - which translates to the overcooked, crusty bits of rice at the bottom of the pan. It was sensational.

The meal concluded with a slither of rich, velvety chocolate cake, and a selection of sweets - including a crimson red chocolate shaped like a pair of lips.

It was the meal that made me realise fine-dining didn’t have to be stuffy and serious - in fact, it could be fun. - Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

Supplied Monique Fiso is the head chef at Hiakai, Wellington.

Hiakai, Wellington

I’m embarrassed to admit that the only local Māori cuisine to have ever passed my lips is fried rēwena bread and hāngi. But there are so many more indigenous delights to eat.

Wellington fine-dining restaurant Hiakai, which means 'hungry' or to 'have a craving for food' in te reo, has long been on my bucket list. The restaurant owned by chef Monique Fiso is devoted to the development of Māori and Pasifika cooking techniques and ingredients, as well as the concepts, legends and contemporary stories that run alongside.

Following a series of successful pop-ups, Hiakai made its permanent home in the capital in 2018. It has since been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Greatest Places and picked up three hats at the Cuisine Good Food Awards.

Chef Fiso’s ever-changing menus aim to challenge the status quo of Māori food. Visitors can expect refined dishes as part of a degustation featuring the likes of tītī (muttonbird), red matipo shrub and mamaku fern.

Should I manage to secure one of the seasonal reservations, I’m hoping that a handful of past dishes make a return, like the kūmara gnocchi, manono bark ice cream or burnt sugar hāngi pudding. - Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

What are some of your most memorable dining experiences? Let us know in the comments.