How to have a luxury escape without breaking the bank

You don’t need wads of cash to live the high life. As Brett Atkinson reveals, there are some simple tips and tricks you can use to enjoy a luxury holiday without breaking the bank.

Travel off-peak

Accommodation deals are better outside of peak travel times, especially in Europe and Asia.

Explore southern Italy's Puglia in May or September, or embark on a cheaper “green season” safari in Botswana from October to March.

There's more chance of rain, but wildlife sightings are still excellent, and Chobe National Park and the Okavango Delta are verdant and lush.

Travel to good-value countries

Stretch your travel budget in destinations like Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Relax in an oceanfront resort at Quy Nhon on Vietnam's central coast, stay in a boutique hotel in the historic Sri Lankan fort town of Galle, or experience a cave hotel in Turkey's Cappadocia.

123RF A boutique cave hotel in Turkey.

You'll probably also be able to afford a balloon ride high above the region's crazy wind- and rain-sculpted natural landscape.

Explore cities on a weekday

For city travel, weekday hotel rates are usually cheaper than weekend rates. At The Langham in Melbourne, rates for Sunday to Thursday stays are around 15% less than Friday to Saturday.

Booking further ahead usually offers better rates, and it's always worth booking direct with hotels. Many offer additional discounts for club members.

Join the QT Club for an extra 10% discount at QT hotels across Australia and New Zealand.

Head to second cities

Combine a better-value travel experience with increased local colour by skipping the obvious destinations and detouring to alternative cities.

Substitute the culinary excellence and a luxury B&B in Lyon for the busier French capital of Paris, or Manchester's northern English history and authenticity for London.

Consider emerging neighbourhoods

123RF Vieste, a coastal town in Puglia.

Even in popular cities, emerging suburbs often provide the opportunity to incorporate additional luxury into a stay.

In Prague, both Karlin and Holesovice feature boutique hotels and hip new restaurants helmed by young, innovative chefs, while Queens in New York is better value, and just a short subway ride from the bright lights of Manhattan.

A good-value spin on this strategy is to stay in a cheaper nearby city – eg. Osaka, and use Japan's excellent trains for the 20-minute journey to pricier Kyoto.

Make lunch your main meal

For foodies, eating at destination restaurants can quickly dent a travel budget.

Many excellent eateries offer a better-value experience at lunchtime, and bookings are usually easier to secure.

In the Peruvian capital of Lima, head to the world-ranked Kjolle for lunch specials, or consider a fixed-price lunch menu at the Michelin-starred Lyle's in London's Shoreditch.

Focus on what's truly important

Luxury travel can be a state of mind, often defined by distinctive moments that linger long after a trip is complete.

Invest prudently in mid-range accommodation, while splurging on a few special experiences. Maybe a helicopter ride high above the valleys and waterfalls of the Hawaiian island of Kauai, or a luxury spa treatment amid the cooling breezes and rice paddies of Bali's Ubud.

Sign-up for last minute deals and be flexible

It's a strategy best suited to time-rich retired travellers, but it's worth opting in for special deal email notifications from hotels, airlines and travel companies. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram too.

Recent offers have included a discount of up to 40% at Rarotonga's Motu Beachfront Art Villas, and special deals on cruising the Mekong River with Auckland's World Journeys.

Maximise credit card usage with frequent flyer benefits

For everyday purchases, use a credit card linked to a frequent flyer scheme like Air New Zealand's Airpoints programme.

Benefits include the potential for an upgrade from Economy Class travel to Premium Economy or Business Premier, or complimentary passes to access Air New Zealand lounges.

To ease into international travel, entry to Auckland Airport's Strata Lounge is available from $66 for all travellers.