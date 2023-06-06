The best new business-class cabins taking flight

Up in the pointy end of planes, airlines love to woo business folks and those with a bit more cash to splash with shiny new toys and treats.

Air France - Boeing 777-300ED

The French carrier is bringing some typical glamour and Michelin-star quality dining to its new Boeing 777-300ED business cabins.

There are 48 seats that can be converted into a flat bed at almost two metres.

There is the now essential sliding door, a near 44cm 4K high-definition entertainment screen, as well as the all-important noise-reducing headsets.

Triple Michelin-starred chef and Bocuse d’Or winner, Régis Marcon, takes care of the food choices and Air France offers business customers the possibility to pre-select their hot dish up to 24 hours before the trip.

QANTAS Business class on Qantas A350.

Qantas - A350

If you are going to be travelling non-stop from Australia to New York and London, you may as well do it in comfort.

Debuting in late 2023, Qantas has unveiled its business class offerings with a 63.5cm-wide seat that turns into a two-metre flat bed with a 45cm entertainment screen. There’s also a few other bells and whistles including a cushioned leather ottoman that lifts for increased storage access and a large dining table and work surface. There’s also the all-important sliding door.

The long-range jets will seat 238 passengers in total across four cabins: six in first class, 52 in business, 40 in premium economy, and 140 in economy.

Lufthansa Lufthansa's new business cabin.

Lufthansa - Boeing 787 and A350

The German carrier has unveiled its new business class cabin which allows direct aisle access for the first time for all passengers.

The seats can be converted into a two-metre-long bed and there is more storage space. There’s also a 43cm entertainment screen on the 787 and a 47cm one on the A350. There are seven seating options including one, the suite, which includes a personal minibar, a wardrobe, sliding doors that completely close and a whopping 68.5cm screen.

It’s all part of a massive revamp of its long-haul services. The 787s will have 26 business-class seats, including four suites, while the A350s will have 38 seats, including eight suites.

Emirates Boeing 777-300 ER Business class

Emirates - A380 and Boeing 777

The Dubai carrier is already a high-flyer in the business and first-class departments and it is now undergoing a massive $3 billion retrofit of the interior cabins of 67 Airbus A380 and 53 Boeing 777 aircraft.

More than 5000 business class seats are going to be upgraded to a new style and design in a project which will last until April 2025.

Along with the new seats comes a fresh menu with a focus on more sustainable and organic produce.