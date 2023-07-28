This exquisite foodie destination is becoming even more indulgent

JAAN is perched on the top floor of the Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore,

Singapore is often seen as a key stopover destination for Kiwis on their way to Europe. But with exquisite award-winning bars, indulgent spas and a unique dining scene that embraces world cultures, travellers are missing out if they only pass by on their way elsewhere.

In fact, in the latest Asia’s Best Bars list, Singapore claimed a whopping 11 in the top 50, with local favourite Jigger & Pony sitting at the number 2 spot on the list.

Here’s why you should linger for longer in Singapore - and where to go to let your taste buds tingle and stress melt away.

Sip

It’s not hard to discover why Singapore is known as the ‘cocktail capital of Asia’, with everything from secret speakeasies to impressive gin collections, such as the 1300 gins in stock at Atlas Bar, which claims to have the largest gin collection in the world. Set within a spectacular art deco lobby at the Parkview Square building, Atlas embraces and celebrates the 1920s, showcasing European-style cocktails with elegance.

Supplied Anouskas is named after NZ-born actress Anouska Hempel.

For more Eastern influences (with a unique Kiwi touch), head to the elegant Anouska’s, an ode to NZ-born actress-turned acclaimed interior designer Anouska Hempel. Try its signature cocktail Escape To Kaifeng, made with chrysanthemum cordial and Tanqueray London dry gin

And the aforementioned award-winning Jigger & Pony, consistently rated as the best bar in Singapore, has been welcoming patrons since 2012, bringing together locals and travellers alike in a famously hospitable space with original cocktails crafted with expertise and passion.

Savour

Peranakan cuisine gained international recognition when Singapore's Candlenut became the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, and to this day remains a wonderful celebration of this unique fusion cuisine. Chef Malcolm Lee has crafted a menu with modern takes on the traditional Peranakan dishes he grew up on.

Also drawing on the food he remembers as a youngster is Chef LG Han, of Michelin-starred restaurant Labyrinth, which he calls a neo Singaporean dining experience. Celebrating local flavours and memories with a contemporary twist, Labyrinth pays tribute to Han’s late grandparents through the menu, with a strong focus on locally produced ingredients.

Supplied Restaurant Labyrinth pays tribute to Chef Han’s late grandparents.

For the ultimate in luxury dining experiences, head to Jaan by Kirk Westaway for a take on modern British cuisine in an exquisite setting. Perched on the top floor of the Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, no detail has been spared when it comes to the decor, art and interior design, culminating in an incredible floor-to-ceiling light installation, inspired by hawthorn trees – and that’s before you’ve even get to the food. The menu constantly changes and evolves, combining simplicity with innovation.

Indulge

Melt away muscle tension and stress at the indulgent Auriga Spa, on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. You’ll be cocooned in nature in a lush rainforest setting and aims to assist clients in a holistic way, with its signature treatments all based and inspired by the moon cycles, depending whether you want renewal, detox, focus or for reaching your potential. The spa’s wellness journeys include options such as a five-hour treatment consisting of a movement practice, a two-hour massage and 60-minute facial before concluding with a healthy meal.

Supplied St.Regis' Singapore Remede Spa focuses on the element of water.

Combining both Eastern and Western wellness therapies, Remède Spa focuses on the element of water - and its various forms are incorporated into the spa design and decor. Located at the St. Regis Singapore, Remède Spa offers a range of treatments as well as spa rituals such as a three-hour couple’s retreat involving a body scrub, massage and bathing ritual, or an individual pampering package to reset and renew.

Getting there: Singapore Airlines flies daily from Auckland and Christchurch to Singapore, while Air New Zealand flies daily from Auckland.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism Associates. Read more about our partnership content here.