I’m not lying when I say this luxury lodge felt like home

“Maybe I’ll just hide in one of the cupboards! You’ll never know…”

I’m certain the staff have heard this a thousand times over from other guests but I can’t help but express my desire to stay at Otahuna Lodge one more night.

The Category 1-listed heritage home was built out of love; a legacy which flows to the present day. Constructed in 1895 by prominent Canterbury figure Sir Heaton Rhodes, the property was a wedding gift for his wife Jessie. Oh, to be presented with a fine piece of estate as an enduring symbol of love!

Current owners Hall Cannon and Miles Refo have owned the property for 17 years, injecting much-needed life into it when they took over ownership in 2006. At the end of 2023, they completed their latest project, the new Jockey Jones suite dedicated to one of Otahuna’s “most beloved personalities” – John ‘Jockey’ Jones, who joined Rhodes at his estate in 1895.

Jones was known for his small stature and love of polo and became part of life at Otahuna for more than 60 years as Sir Heaton’s personal polo groom and chauffeur.

Otahuna Lodge Inside the new Jockey Jones suite which opened in 2023.

Each of the seven suites in Otahuna is distinct, so it is little surprise the Jockey Jones suite has its own vibrant personality. Overlooking the herb garden, the suite has a separate living room for an extra guest, and a second bathroom as well as the ensuite.

The bedroom walls are covered in a vibrant 18th century yellow Pierre Frey wallcovering, “La Comedie”, with green accents in the trim, doors, fireplace mantlepiece (one of no fewer than 17 working fireplaces in the lodge), the heater and air conditioning unit cover.

Pops of green on the headboard, cushions and armchair in the bedroom bring the look cohesively together, creating a colourful but ordered sanctuary. Christchurch designer Jessica Close was enlisted for the interior design, and the rooms include a collection of modern art by NZ artists Olivia Chamberlain of Christchurch, and Wellington’s Jaimee Peters.

The chairs in the living room feature a floral pattern which is repeated in the wallcovering on the large armoire, transforming the furniture into an art statement.

But Otahuna isn’t just about its grand design or nationally significant gardens. It’s always been about the people. There’s a sense of friendship forged between guests and staff.

In the drawing room, there’s a button next to the fireplace, which naturally we have to push to see what happens. Moments later, one of the staff appears – but not because of the bell. In fact, the bell had been disconnected. But somehow, intuition prevails among the workers, who, as if some kind of holy vision, appear just before the moment you realise you need assistance.

Otahuna Lodge The Jockey Jones suite has a separate living area where the sofa bed can accommodate a third guest.

I ask Cannon what sets Otahuna apart from the other luxury lodges. He says Otahuna is not a purpose-built space, so guests enjoy “all of the richness and uniqueness” of the 128-year history. Further to that, he says it’s about connecting guests with their incredible gardens.

“So, whether it’s sneaking down to the potager and picking a raspberry straight from the cane or admiring a bouquet created by our talented housekeepers, it’s a very symbiotic relationship between house and garden.’’

“And we have the most incredible people who have, and continue, to work with us here. I’m not sure you can find many hotels anywhere with the same head chef, head gardener and head housekeeper as the day they opened 17 years ago,” Cannon says.

Sadly, on this trip, I miss head chef Jimmy McIntyre, who at the time was enjoying a stint as a guest chef on a luxury Ponant cruise. But the kitchen still runs just as smoothly.Otahuna grows more than 120 different varieties of fruits and vegetables and the menu changes based on what is harvested from the garden.

Dining in the turret, we begin with a silky smooth fennel, turnip and lemon soup, before a salami showcase made from Otahuna’s pigs, served with buffalo mozzarella, apple, heirloom tomato and rocket and mesclun from the garden.

I melted into a euphoric culinary haze during my main of beef ribeye and braised brisket, served with more of Otahuna’s assets – its mushrooms. Otahuna grows five types of mushrooms all with exquisite richness in flavour you can’t find anywhere in a shop.

Otahuna Lodge Otahuna Lodge is a Category 1-listed heritage home.

A dark chocolate choux pastry rounded out the meal, served with banana bread and popcorn ice cream. The food and wine combination sends me into a deep slumber that night, intensified by the blackout curtains in my bedroom.

Cannon, who admits he’s not at his best sitting still, says the gardens are next in line for a revamp.

“Right now, we’re developing a really innovative cocktail menu that matches great New Zealand spirits with the use of herbs and botanicals grown on-site,” he reveals.

“Next winter, we’ll be undertaking a host of new developments in our 30 acres (12 hectares) of gardens. And, I have to admit I have my eye on a flock of some feathered friends that’ll be absolutely perfect as guest ambassadors.”

Otahuna never forgets its roots, but continues to evolve. Cannon and Refo will be coming up on their 20th anniversary of ownership in 2026, and I’m excited about the future of this palatial yet homely oasis.

Fact file:

The Jockey Jones suite starts from $2400 per night for double occupancy or from $2975 for triple. Includes pre-dinner drinks and canapes, four-course degustation dinner and wine pairing, breakfast, and laundry service. See: otahuna.co.nz

The writer was hosted by Otahuna.