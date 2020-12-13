Postcards from Aotearoa: Māngere is more than just a place to catch a plane

Most people know Māngere as the place they catch a plane. But this South Auckland suburb has a rich history for both Māori and Chinese.

In the 1970s, one of the few touchstones to my Chinese side was visits to a Chinese friend of my mother. Māngere was market garden territory. There I was introduced to Chinese boiled lollies that were salty, not sweet and walks on Māngere Mountain.

Kim Webby/Supplied Lava dome where the tohunga tā moko lived and worked.

Recently I returned to the maunga for a walk hosted by guides from local mana whenua, Te Waiōhua iwi. The walks are run by Māngere Mountain Education Centre.

A hīkoi (walk) up this one-time volcano and massive pā site, offers an incredible insight into how the land still speaks to us today, through hollows and indentations and through etchings in rocks that are meaningless without interpretation from knowledgeable guides.

READ MORE:

* Postcards from Aotearoa: Kayaking on Ōhiwa Harbour

* Postcards from Aotearoa: Biking into the past on Ōpōtiki's dunes trail

* Postcards from Aotearoa: Why you should visit the Wairoa Māori Film Festival



My guide, Leilani Tawha, tells me the mountain’s original name is the very poetic, Te Pane O Mataoho, the head of the god of Auckland volcanoes. Fortunately, this volcano’s one and only eruption was 70,000 years ago.

As we reach the first crater, Leilani reveals that three to four thousand Te Waiōhua people once called this māunga home.

Kim Webby/Supplied School children at the trig station at 106 metres.

The mountain once had three craters but now there are two. Like many volcanic cones around here, quarrying for Auckland’s roads destroyed many features.

The first feature Leilani shows me is a 12-metre-high lava dome, which is a wāhi tapu (sacred place) within the crater. It was here the tohunga tā moko (tattooist) lived. The blood from his deeply etched marks in the skin, flowed back into the whenua, making the area highly tapu. It is the only part of the maunga that Te Waiōhua ask people not to walk.

Kim Webby/Supplied Kim Webby on the maunga.

Along the ridge, we explore where once kūmara grew, by a unique method called tāpapa, that utilises volcanic scoria stones. They’re ideal because they trap heat, necessary for plants that came with Polynesians from tropical Pacific Islands. Scoria placed around a knee-high mound of soil, created insulation for the kūmara plant within.

Kūmara the size of forearms or even a thigh weren’t uncommon. Check out the gardens at the Māngere Mountain Education Centre to see how kūmara grow this way. Their biggest one weighed 5 kilograms.

Close by is the equivalent of the supermarket, a rua, or food storage pit. They were deep and cool with a roof of wood and ferns and wooden shelves. Each rua contained just one type of kai and the maunga holds 79 rua.

The second crater is bowl-shaped and was literally a native forest food bowl, which supplied birds, berries, huhu grubs and kiore (native rat). Across the other side are terraces cut into the land where whare (houses) were built, an ancient version of terraced housing.

Such a prosperous place needed good defences. Etchings on a seaward facing rock show a map of their security system, with positions of palisades, trenches and look-outs. But, it is not accurate. It is a decoy for attackers.

Kim Webby/Supplied King Tāwhiao's house.

Back at the base of the mountain another surprise awaits, a beautifully restored house once owned by King Tāwhiao, the second Māori king, who reigned from 1860 to 1894. The house was originally in Wallace Road, but was moved to the Māngere Mountain Education Centre and recently restored.

Usually these guided walks are reserved for school and community groups. But in January, scheduled hīkoi (walks) will be open to the public. They begin on January 12 with Tuesday Māori history walks and Thursday volcanic history walks. Check out the Māngere Mountain Education Centre’s Facebook page or Eventbrite for details.

More information

Māngere Mountain Education Centre, 100 Coronation Rd, Māngere Bridge, Auckland. See mangeremountain.co.nz

Guided Walks in January 2021

Price: $10 per person. Free for teachers. Tickets available online from Eventbrite. Phone sales 0800 BUY TIX (289 849).

Māori History Walk: Tuesdays 10am–midday from January 12-January 26.

Volcanic History Walk: Thursdays 10am-midday from January 14-January 28.

Bring: Water bottle, sunscreen and hat.