Postcards from Aotearoa: Searching out the signposts to our shared past

Dr Ruakere Hond talks about how the Taranaki settlement of Parihaka has been portrayed in the news media over the years.

Our tarnished history lies buried in the landscape of Aotearoa, but it is about to emerge into the world of light.

Next year, schools will teach the colonial history of New Zealand, warts and all. Our children and grandchildren will be the ones to break the ice and have those conversations that we should have shouldered generations ago.

But it’s clear the land has always spoken, if you can find the places where our Pākehā/Māori history played out.

The first time I went to Parihaka in Taranaki, some 25 years ago, I received good directions over the phone from then Parihaka stalwart and spokesperson, the late Te Miringa Hōhaia. The directions came with a stern warning for the documentary crew and I, not to be late for the breakfast bell.

Dr Ruakere Hond sings the historical song Piukara about the 1881 invasion of a settlement at Parihaka.

Leaving New Plymouth, I had expected to find a signpost emblazoned with the name Parihaka. Surely such a significant community would have a roadside monument or information board, but there was nothing.

Searching along the highway, eventually we found the non-descript names of two side-roads, Lower and Mid Parihaka roads.

It seemed like such an understatement for a place so significant in our history. The place where 1600 troops invaded a village for ploughing the land as a form of passive resistance against land losses.

Parihaka Pā hasn’t always had a road sign dedicated to it.

Parihaka’s community now has plans and government funding for a visitors’ centre to deal with the increasing interest from school groups, community groups and researchers. A chance to finally tell their own story, their way.

Even more remote than Parihaka, is Maungapōhatu, deep in Te Urewera. It was at this sacred maunga that Ngāi Tūhoe prophet, Rua Kēnana, established his peaceful community in 1907, with its architecturally distinctive round house, Hīona.

But later, Rua was charged with sedition for his opposition to Māori recruitment to World War I.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The traditions of Parihaka remain in place today, with gatherings held there every month, as the teachings of Te Whiti and Tohu endure.

Armed police raided Maungapōhatu in 1916 and two residents were shot and killed, including Rua’s son. Charges of sedition against Rua were eventually thrown out, but he was found guilty of resisting arrest, from an earlier incident and sentenced to one year’s hard labour and 18 months in prison.

The mostly rough and rut-filled metal road through Te Urewera hides a hidden turn-off, the track to Maungapōhatu.

Alexander Turnbull Library Rua Kēnana Hepetipa's wooden circular courthouse and meeting house known as Hīona and Te Whare Kāwana alongside the village at Maungapōhatu. Taken by George Bourne in 1908.

Other landmarks of our shared history are now emerging from the shadows of the past.

The Waikato Expressway, just south of Auckland, passes by Rangiriri. For years, the road cut through this sacred pā site, where in 1863 the battle of Rangiriri saw 1500 British and settler soldiers, in gunboats and on land, battle with 500 Waikato Māori under Kīngitanga. About 80 people died.

When the Waikato Expressway replaced the old road, it was realigned to run west of Rangiriri Pā. Now this battle site is a place to stop and reflect on our shared histories.

A waharoa marks the entrance, ten pou represent important Māori leaders, a walkway follows the lay-out of the trenches and information boards tell the story.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Trustee of Te Ruapekapeka Trust, Pita Tipene, explains in te reo Māori and English why Ruapekapeka pā site is important.

Ruapekapeka Pā in Northland is another battle site, recently restored and accessible by road. The 1846 battle was the last battle of the Northern Wars, which broke out just five years after the Treaty of Waitangi was signed.

The pā is renowned for its trenches and underground bunkers, designed by Ngāti Hine rangatira, Te Ruki Kawiti. Now the site is marked by a waharoa, carved pou and information boards.

Visitors are welcome, but mana whenua ask people to treat these sites as sacred. Avoid eating here and walk with respect in your heart and an open mind.

For those who want to know more about the Northern Wars, see the website link below for Northern War Tours, which I am yet to do.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The commemorations for the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Ruapekapeka Pā were held during Waitangi week this year.

He Meka | Fact File