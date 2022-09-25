Where to deepen your understanding of Māori culture in Northland

Visiting Northland can be a surreal and spiritual experience. Not only for the breathtaking coastal panoramas, crystal-clear turquoise waters and untouched native forest, but for the rich Māori culture running through the region.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

From Aotearoa’s creation myth in which Māui fished up the North Island (Te Ika-a-Māui), Māori culture in the north extends to the site where great Polynesian navigator Kupe first touched down in Aotearoa and the sacred Cape Rēinga/Te Rerenga Wairua where spirits are believed to depart to their ancestral homeland of Hawaiki via a giant pōhutukawa tree.

In the subtropical region you can deepen your understanding of te ao Māori (the Māori world) by visiting these sacred sites, as well as hear about Māori life in the times of European settlement and get up close to giant sacred kauri.

Manea Footprints of Kupe/Supplied Manea Footprints of Kupe uses a theatrical experience to tell the story of Kupe.

Manea - Footprints of Kupe Experience

While Māui fished up Te Ika-a-Māui and his waka became the South Island (Te Waka a Māui), according to Ngāpuhi tribal traditions it was Kupe who first discovered Aotearoa. It’s believed that the great Polynesian navigator and explorer settled in Hokianga around 925AD.

The harbour Te Hokianga-nui-a-Kupe, or ‘the place of Kupe's great return’, is considered to be one of the oldest settlements in Aotearoa and the site from where the discoverer later departed back to his homeland. As well as taking in the breathtaking outlook across the towering sand dunes and sparkling harbour, visitors to Hokianga can stop into the Manea – Footprints of Kupe Experience.

A welcome pōwhiri and live performance features actual descendants of Kupe and kicks off the guided 75-minute experience. From there, visitors have the opportunity to learn all about the intrepid voyager through a combination of storytelling, art, taonga, film and digital interaction.

The stunning Hokianga backdrop will make you realise why Kupe decided to hang around here 1000 years ago. Take some time to explore the region, between the Koutu Boulders, the settlements of Ōmāpere and Ōpononi, and historical coastal town of Rawene. See: maneafootprints.co.nz

Northland Inc Waipoua Forest is the largest remaining sanctuary of ancient subtropical rainforest.

Waipoua Forest

Thirty minutes south from the historic west coast settlement is a forest believed to host Northland’s largest population of North Island brown kiwi. Waipoua Forest – and the adjoining Mataraua and Waima – also happens to be the largest remaining sanctuary of ancient subtropical rainforest in the world.

Around three quarters of New Zealand’s kauri trees can be found here. Lord of the forest, Tāne Mahuta, is the largest, standing at 51 metres high. In Māori mythology, Tāne separated his parents – the earth and the sky – from passionate embrace to create light and life for his siblings. His soaring branches still prop up the heavens.

The towering giant is a popular tourist attraction in the region and easily accessible via walking track from the carpark. Te Matua Ngahere, father of the forest, is another notable resident here, estimated to be between 2500 and 3000 years old.

Māori see these sacred living giants as the protectors of the forest. In an effort to help prevent kauri dieback disease, visitors to the forest should spray their footwear, stay on the track and avoid walking on roots. Hugging kauri is also strictly taboo.

Guided twilight tours through the forest are a popular way to understand Māori connection to the land, while nearby Matakohe is home to the Kauri Museum. See: teroroa.iwi.nz

Supplied Cultural performances are a popular part of the Treaty Grounds experience.

Waitangi Historic Reserve and Treaty Grounds

Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi), was famously signed in Waitangi in 1840. The Waitangi Historic Reserve and Treaty Grounds is a must-visit destination for anyone to connect with the official birthplace of the nation, hear about the signing and learn about Māori culture.

Te Kōngahu Museum uses imagery, audio-visual experiences and interactive touchscreens to tell the story of the Treaty. Hear stories from multiple perspectives on the signing, and the unrest which followed, learn how Māori interacted in the early days of European settlement and see various taonga on display. Across three galleries, Te Rau Aroha Museum tells the story of the Māori commitment to the armed forces.

Guided tours and cultural performances are a popular part of the Treaty Grounds experience. Guests are given a traditional pōwhiri welcome, before moving inside the carved meeting house for a full cultural performance featuring waiata, poi and haka.

Elsewhere, around the grounds you can stand where the Treaty was first signed, walk through the Treaty House where the first flag was chosen in 1834, and get up close to the world’s largest ceremonial war canoe. See: waitangi.org.nz