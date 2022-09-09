The best places in New Zealand to experience Māori cuisine

If there’s one cuisine that can really be said to be uniquely New Zealand it’s kai Māori – and in recent years it’s been undergoing something of a revolution.

Indigenous ingredients have been popping up on menus around Aotearoa, while Māori chefs are drawing upon traditional cooking techniques, cultural values and even myths and legends to create dishes (and drinks) you simply won’t find anywhere else in the world.

Monique Fiso Wellington chef Monique Fiso’s Hiakai has won international praise.

And the rest of the world is taking notice. Lonely Planet recently rated Hiakai in Wellington the best indigenous food experience in the world, while Forbes called it “one of the leading culinary lights in the Southern Hemisphere”.

There are plenty of other more under-the-radar cafés, bars and restaurants where you can find equally delicious Māori fare – if you know where to look. Below are a few of our favourites.

Hiakai

Michelin-star prowess meets imaginative modern Māori cuisine at this internationally acclaimed restaurant in Te Whanganui a Tara (Wellington).

Founder Monique Fiso worked at top restaurants in New York for seven years before returning to Aotearoa and hosting a series of experimental pop-ups which took Kiwi cuisine to places it had never been before. Her permanent restaurant Hiakai (“hungry” in Māori) has won more accolades than the humble chef probably ever dreamed possible: Lonely Planet, Time Magazine and National Geographic are among those who’ve named it a restaurant worth taking a long-haul flight for.

Diners sit down to a set menu inspired by Māori myths, legends, contemporary tales, and the best local ingredients the team can get their hands on. It changes regularly, but expect indigenous ingredients such as tītī (muttonbirds), kina (sea urchins), huhu grubs, hākerekere (flax) blossom, karamū berries, and tī kōuka (cabbage tree) hearts to take your taste buds on a gastronomic tour of the giant pātaka (pantry) that is Aotearoa.

See: hiakai.co.nz

KuiKui Lane/Supplied You’re very lucky if your own kuia serves you drinks this good.

KuiKui Lane

A tribute to the kuia (grandmothers) who always made us feel loved and yet commanded respect, this Wellington gin and cocktail bar serves up drinks made by distilleries from around Aotearoa.

Elegant yet cosy, Kuikui’s signature cocktails include the “Aotearoa spritz” – which combines Reid + Reid Bitter Aperitivo made from 14 different fruits, seeds, leaves and roots with sparkling wine and soda – and “Bond Street kawakawa” with Quina Fina Tonic, mint and hibiscus. Even the espresso martini has a Kiwi connection in the form of a Kāpiti-made coffee vodka.

The bilingual menu includes sharing boards of tīhi (cheese), mīti (meat) and parāoa (bread), along with parāoa pohema (flatbreads) with various toppings, and kūmara chips. The mince pies topped with Wattie’s tomato sauce, meanwhile, are as warm and comforting as a hug from the nicest of nans.

See: kuikui.co.nz

Supplied Is there anything more quintessentially Kiwi than a hāngi pie?

Blue Rose Café

The hāngī pie at this small Auckland café is Kiwi comfort food at its finest. Filled with smoky pork, pumpkin, potato and kūmara, it tastes like it’s fresh out of the earthen oven.

A homage to the Māori and Pacific Island fare its co-owners grew up with, the menu features the likes of mussel fritters, lu’au (taro leaves baked in coconut cream), and eggs benedict with crispy pork belly. Like the hāngī pie, the koko Samoa chocolate cake has garnered something of a cult following: Both have featured in the annual Auckland Iconic Eats list.

The other pies are well worth packing away too: The palusami version with corned beef, taro leaves, coconut cream, onions and chilli will make you feel like you’re sitting down to a meal in the Cook Islands.

See: bluerosecatering.co.nz

KiwiKai

The kaimoana and indigenous ingredients her tūpuna (ancestors) lived on are the inspiration behind Reni Wereta-Gargiulo’s Nelson café.

Aiming to use four ingredients or less for each dish, organic if possible, the team turn out top-notch kai that’s as good for your health as your taste buds. Think marinated raw fish, mussel and pāua patties, seafood pies and chowder and fried Māori bread. The hāngī meals are particularly good value at less than $20 for a giant feed.

See: kiwikai.com

Hapuku Kitchen/supplied Hapuku Kitchen’s cooking classes will take you from garden to plate.

Hapuku Kitchen

Source seasonal produce from a gorgeous garden sandwiched between the Kaikōura mountain ranges and sea before turning it into a feast fit for the kīngitanga.

Former MasterChef contestant Fiona Read and her husband Chris Sturgeon, once executive chef and general manager respectively of nearby Hapuka Lodge + Tree Houses, aim to reconnect Kiwi cooks with the land and sea in classes which often also involving feeding their cute Wessex saddleback pigs and Galloway and Highland Cows. If you’d rather leave the preparation to the professionals, opt for a Supper Club dinner, which will see you tuck into the likes of free-range pork belly or baked homemade ricotta with herbs and veggies harvested from the garden.

See: hapukukitchen.co.nz

Treetops Lodge and Estate Get an insight into how top chefs prepare native ingredients at Treetops’ cooking school.

Māori Food Trail and Wild Food Cooking School, Treetops Lodge & Estate

Search for edible native plants and herbs in the Rotorua bush, learning about their nutritional and medicinal properties as you go, and either sample them in situ or harvest them for the talented chefs at Treetops to transform into edible works of art.

If you’d prefer to have a go at cooking them yourself, head along to the Wild Food Cooking School, which will see you forage for native ingredients before gathering around a table to learn how to prepare them. The feast at the end is fantastic, but helping put it together is at least half the fun.

See: treetops.co.nz

Karaka Café

Overlooking Wellington’s Whairepo Lagoon, this slick suntrap of a café offers a huge assortment of traditional Māori kai, in many cases with a modern twist.

The signature ‘mean Māori mean’ dishes include four types of hāngī: oven steamed, between burger buns, on chips, and as a generously topped pizza.

The bilingual menu also features Māori takes on both Kiwi and overseas classics. Think eggs benedict with smoked hāngī hash, a seafood sandwich with a pāua and prawn fritter, coconut fried chicken with kawakawa and lemon, and ‘palusami croquettes’ with corned beef, coconut cream rice, spinach, watercress and garlic aioli. If you’ve caught Wellington on a good day, grab a beanbag out front and watch the world go by.

See: karakacafe.co.nz

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Jeremy Rameka at his Pacifica restaurant in Napier.

Pacifica

Housed in a modest blue bungalow on Napier’s Marine Parade, this unpretentious fine dining restaurant (not an oxymoron it turns out) draws food lovers from far and wide. Of Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāpuhi decent, chef Jeremy Rameka draws upon childhood memories to create unfussy degustation menus that let the ingredients shine.

Cuisine magazine named Pacifica, which Rameka runs with his partner Natalie Bulman, the country’s best regional restaurant in 2015, 2016 and 2019, and best restaurant overall in 2017. Diners choose from two options – seafood or meat and offal focussed – and, with the menu changing daily, settle in for a surprise five courses, with or without matching wines.

See: pacificarestaurant.co.nz

